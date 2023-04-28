Here are all of the WoW Trading Post rewards for May 2023

World of Warcraft’s Trading Post is set to introduce a whole new inventory of items for May 2023. If you have any Trader’s Tender stocked up, now would be a good time to spend it, as many of the rewards set to hit the Trading Post next month are visually impressive and may be worth a purchase.

May will be the first month since the Trading Post was released where a mount will not be available for Trader’s Tender. Don’t worry though, a mount will still be available to earn, but you’ll have to get it by completing in-game tasks and acquiring Travel Points. This upcoming month, two full transmog sets, as well as a mechanical pet are available at the Trading Post, in addition to the usual swath of miscellaneous items and cosmetic appearances.

Related: Blizzard eyeing ways WoW players can more easily purchase their favorite items from Dragonflight’s Trading Post

Here are all of the rewards you’ll be able to purchase and earn at the WoW Trading Post in May 2023.

Ensemble: Vestment of the Honored Valarjar (Transmog set, 850 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ensemble: Kvaldir Scout’s Leathers (Transmog set, 750 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pippin (Pet, 600 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fang of the Mountain (One-handed Sword, 400 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Black Iron Blunderbuss (Gun, 200 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lost Crown of the Arcane (Helmet, 200 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tiercel’s Wing (One-handed Sword, 200 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Crimson Bicorne (Helmet, 175 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Merciless Trapper’s Staff (Staff, 150 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sunbleached Grimskull Cinch (Belt, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Well-Worn Grimskull Cinch (Belt, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ensemble: Vagabond’s Snowy Threads (Hood and Cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ensemble: Wanderer’s Snowy Trappings (Hood and Cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

High Priestess’s Ceremonial Drape (Cloak, 50 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Huntsman’s Recurve Bow (Bow, 50 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sharpened Shank (Dagger, 50 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bonus Reward: Savage Green Battle Turtle (Mount, 1,000 Travel Points)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As is usually the case with the Trading Post, players who earn 1,000 Travel Points during the course of a given month will earn the bonus reward. This month marks the first time a mount is being added to the Trading Post’s bonus reward track, as usually, a cosmetic appearance item is there instead. Although players (and especially mount collectors) should be able to spend their Trader’s Tender more freely this month because of this change, the option to freeze any of these items will still be available.

Be sure to lock up any of April’s Trading Post rewards before the shop’s inventory rolls over at the start of May.