Here are all of the WoW Trading Post rewards for April 2023

It's a new month, and a whole new host of rewards are available for purchase.

The Trading Post has been restocked for the month of April 2023, and with it, WoW: Dragonflight players will soon have access to some illustrious rewards. As is quickly becoming tradition with the Trading Post, WoW players will be able to purchase a new mount, pet, and countless cosmetic items once the calendar flips into April.

This month’s Trading Post stock includes some pricey items, including another Cloud Serpent mount and several full-blown transmog sets. If you’ve been saving up to buy a frozen item from the Trading Post, you may find yourself running out of Trader’s Tender quickly, as many of this month’s rewards are worth spending any surplus currency on.

Here are all of the rewards you can buy for yourself in WoW: Dragonflight’s Trading Post this April.

Reins of the Magenta Cloud Serpent (Mount, 900 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ensemble: Corrupted Runelord’s Regalia (Transmog set, 750 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Egbob (Pet, 600 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ensemble: Trapper’s Munitions (Transmog set, 500 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Gilded Drakkonid Morningstar (One-handed Mace, 450 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Libram of Righteous Light (Held in Off-hand, 225 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tome of Sin’dorei Secrets (Held in Off-hand, 225 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Crimson Nexus Crescent (Two-handed Axe, 225 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Red Pith Helmet (Helmet, 175 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fists of Polar Fury (Fist Weapon, 175 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Honed Bastard Sword (Two-handed Sword, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Drape of Foreboding Mists (Cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fine White Evening Gloves (Hands, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Forsaken Cresset (Held in Off-hand, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Watchman’s Flare (Held in Off-hand, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bonus Reward: Blades of Elune (One-handed swords, 1,000 Travel Points)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Trading Post will feature these items throughout the entire month of April, while the Blades of Elune bonus reward can be claimed after filling out the Traveler’s Log and gaining 1,000 Travel Points during the month. As always, you may “freeze” any of these items during the month and save them for a future date when you have more Trader’s Tender to spend.