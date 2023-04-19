Blizzard eyeing ways WoW players can more easily purchase their favorite items from Dragonflight’s Trading Post

Ever since the Trading Post was introduced to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight earlier this year, players have been caught in a dilemma regarding what they should spend their “Trader’s Tender” on. While there are plenty of items for sale in the Trading Post each month, many players have to sacrifice some items in favor of others, largely due to the hard cap of Trader’s Tender that’s available each month.

The Trading Post offers up many highly sought-after rewards, including new and exclusive mounts, battle pets, and transmog sets that rotate out each month. But some of the rarer and more visually-striking items in the Trading Post are, as expected, more expensive. The combination of high-priced items and a limited supply of Trader’s Tender makes securing all of your desired items difficult, and once they’ve been rotated out of the Trading Post, it’s even harder to wait for their potential return.

Luckily, Blizzard is listening to player feedback regarding the Trading Post. Today, the developer posted an update to the WoW forums reassuring players the new system is constantly evolving and that you shouldn’t have to worry about permanently missing out on an item if you decided to pass on it.

“We do want to note that items will return and become available again in the future,” Blizzard said. “You should feel comfortable passing on items that aren’t your first or second choice in a given month, knowing that you’ll see them again. We’re focused on making a system that has a long term impact.”

Related: Here are all of the WoW Trading Post rewards for April 2023

Blizzard also mentioned how it’s consistently keeping an eye on various player-driven factors that are related to the Trading Post, including items that players purchase routinely, and how early in the month they make those purchases.

Currently, the only way to make sure you don’t miss out on an item (without waiting for the Trading Post’s inventory to refresh) is to “freeze” an item. WoW’s Trading Post has one dedicated slot for players to freeze items in, allowing them to roll over into the next month’s inventory.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Still, if players freeze an item at a high price point, they might not be able to purchase another high price point item in the following month, leading to another potentially difficult decision. Blizzard explicitly mentioned in its update that it doesn’t have any upcoming changes to the Trading Post lined out, despite keeping a constant watchful eye on the system.

“We will continue to carefully examine the Trading Post, and discuss everything about it, and make changes when necessary,” Blizzard said.