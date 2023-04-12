Coming to live servers on May 9, Dragonflight season two has a lot in store for World of Warcraft players—a new Mythic+ dungeon pool, new affixes, and modified levels at which Mythic+ affixes appear. But, no season beginning is easy as we all have to learn the underlying principles of dungeons and new affixes. So, here’s a fan-made tool that might help you get started in Dragonflight season two.

One player went above and beyond by thoroughly playing Patch 10.1 on PTR and creating a WeakAura Plater profile that will need to be prioritized, interrupted, or CCed in Dragonflight season two and shared their effort on the Competitive WoW subreddit.

This Mythic+ tool will come in handy especially at the beginning of the season as all avid PvE players are learning the core dungeon mechanics and will definitely pair well with addons like Deadly Boss Mods, LittleWigs, and BigWigs. The guide also comes with a special spreadsheet that neatly sums up the most important abilities in each dungeon. Once enabled, this profile will color high-priority mobs’ health bars and the remaining mobs that don’t have the potential to wipe the entire group will have pale and transparent health bars.

What’s more, this is highly customizable and the player behind this profile has even created a step-by-step guide on how to modify almost everything, from the color of nameplates to adding trackers for specific debuffs.

Although specifically designed for season two, this may also be of use to all gamers playing Dragonflight as it also features season one dungeons. So, make sure to grab this handy Mythic+ tool before the season starts to be prepared for the second season.