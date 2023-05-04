Best alternatives to Bagnon addon in WoW Dragonflight

The extremely popular World of Warcraft addon Bagnon appears to be incompatible with the game’s newest patch, Patch 10.1, which went live on May 2. This loss of compatibility has affected many WoW Dragonflight players since Bagnon is one of the most popular addons across the game’s player base.

Bagnon is the go-to addon for players who prefer to sort their bags into one bigger interface, and since it’s become the gold standard for inventory management addons, it’s easily become one of the most popular additions WoW players can make to their UI. With over 89 million downloads, it’s the sixth-most popular addon in all of WoW, according to addon management software Curseforge.

Related: How to get Flightstones in WoW Dragonflight

For now, though, many WoW players have been left in the dark as the addon catches up to Patch 10.1. While Bagnon is down (and who knows how long that might be for), here are a few excellent alternatives you can use to fill the void.

Adibags

Adibags has turned into the most reliable alternative to Bagnon in recent years. It accomplishes many of the same goals as Bagnon while having an arguably cleaner and more efficient interface. Adibags allows you to sort your bags by item type, permitting you to separate the items in your bags by their in-game designation (reagents, junk, etc.). With Adibags, you no longer have to manually move items around your bag interface and sort them into broken-down groups.

Related: How to open the Blazing Shadowflame Chest in WoW Dragonflight

ArkInventory

Similar to Adibags, ArkInventory has a sortable interface, although the minimalist bag tab that it presents will take up slightly more space on your screen. Regardless, it will accomplish the tasks you’re looking for in an inventory management addon.

OneBag

OneBag is a relatively simple bag management addon that looks pretty similar to Bagnon. Its familiar interface takes advantage of WoW’s inherent bag cleanup feature and allows for all of the items in your bags to appear in one combined inventory.

LiteBag

LiteBag is another easy-to-use addon that sorts both your bags and banks into one minimalist frame. The addon allows you to see all of the items in your bags, bank, and reagent bank at once, giving you the chance to swap and sort any items or crafting reagents across your inventory with ease. LiteBag is also reminiscent of the inherent Blizzard inventory interface, so if you’re just starting to use inventory management addons, this one is a solid stepping stone.