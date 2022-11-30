Best add-ons for World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Add-ons have been a core component in World of Warcraft almost since the MMO’s launch, with the community providing more add-ons with every ensuing expansion. Though Blizzard has made several changes in Dragonflight that may reduce the need for some add-ons, such as cleaning up the game’s UI and action bars, there is still plenty that can make your time in the Dragon Isles much better.

Whether it be for leveling, raiding, stat tracking, or any other purpose, there is almost certainly an add-on for you. While certainly further Dragonflight-specific add-ons will likely be made further into the expansion’s lifecycle, there are plenty you should download now before getting too far in your journey.

These are the best add-ons to download for WoW Dragonflight.

The best add-ons for WoW Dragonflight

Weak Auras

Any seasoned World of Warcraft player is likely already familiar with Weak Aura or has at least heard of the add-on in some capacity. Weak Aura is essentially an in-game wiki that contains almost infinite knowledge about World of Warcraft.

If you are looking for UI interfaces that specifically pertain to your class, boss information, and notifications, or looking to track buff and debuff timers more efficiently, Weak Aura has you covered. Weak Aura takes off the mental load many of World of Warcraft’s moving parts typically put on its players, making it a perfect add-on for high-level and end-game content.

Details!

Details is a meter add-on that can track information including damage dealt, healing provided, and more player-driven data. This add-on is extremely useful if you want to see how you stack up compared to your party members in some sort of quantifiable way. For dungeons, raids, PvP, or any other endeavor, Details can show just how well you are doing.

Deadly Boss Mods

Deadly Boss Mods is another raid-focused add-on that is heralded by the World of Warcraft community for its practicality. DBM gives raiders everything they need to know about a specific boss fight, including mechanics, cooldown timers, or any other features.

Given that DBM is exclusively meant for end-game raid content, players do not need to worry too much about the add-on unless they get into high-level raiding content. For raiders, DBM can make even first-time raids much easier.

Angry Keystones

Mythic Keystones have been another integral part of World of Warcraft’s PvE gameplay since its introduction. Angry Keystones gives players important information such as chest timers, progress bars, and anything else they could need to help optimize their Keystone Mythic dungeon runs.

Threat Plates

Threat has historically been one of the most difficult stats to track in World of Warcraft, however, add-ons such as Threat Plates have made the process significantly easier. Threat marks how much the mob you are engaged in combat with perceives you as a threat, once your threat breaches a certain threshold, the mob will turn its attention to you. For tanks specifically, threat management is extremely important to keeping mobs focused on you and keeping your DPS and healers alive.

Threat Plates provide on-screen information that shows threat as a red bar which indicates how much threat you hold over the mobs. Not only for tanks, relying information about threat is incredibly important to a successful run of any higher-level dungeon or raid, and Threat Plates makes this extremely easy.