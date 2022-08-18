All Dungeon and Zone Level requirements in World of Warcraft

Are you sick of the lower level enemy grind in World of Warcraft?

Here’s a level guide for each Dungeon so you can speed up the ranking process. This list shows the recommended level for each area and even the lowest level you can attempt these challenges if you want to get through almost unscathed.

Dungeons spice up the game, providing a change in scenery for players who don’t feel like trekking through the grind to level 60.

Get some friends or find some allies to come assist you in your journey through these dungeons and gather some loot along the way.

Recommended levels for all WoW dungeons

Ragefire Chasm (13-16) – Horde

Minimum level – 10

Location: Orgimmar, Kalimdor

Deadmines (17-21) – Alliance

Minimum level – 10

Desirable Loot: Cookie’s Stirring Rod, Emberstone Staff, Smite’s Mighty Hammer, Lavishly Jeweled Ring, Cruel Barb, Defias Leather Set, Cookie’s Tenderizer.

Location: Westfall, Eastern Kingdoms

Wailing Caverns (17-23)

Minimum level – 10

Desirable loot: Snakeskin Bag, Deep Fathom Ring, Embrace of the Viper Set, Boahn’s Fang, Venomstrike

Location: Northern Barrens, Kalimdor

Shadowfang Keep (18-23)

Minimum level: 14

Desirable loot: Silverlaine’s Family Seal, Meteor Shard, Feline Mantle, Baron’s Scepter, Commander’s Crest

Location: Silverpine Forest, Eastern Kingdoms

Blackfathom Deeps (20-27)

Minimum level – 15

Desirable loot: Tortoise Armor, Rod of the Sleepwalker, Strike of the Hydra, Naga Heartpiercer, Reef Axe

Location: Ashenvale, Kalimdor

The Stockade (23-30) Alliance

Minimum level – 15

Desirable loot: Iron Knuckles, Defias Renegade Ring, Kam’s Walking Stick, Prison Shank

Razorfen Kraul (25-32)

Minimum level – 15

Desirable loot: Swinetusk Shank, Corpsemaker, Tusken Helm, Heart of the Agamaggan, Agamaggan’s Clutch

Location: Stormwind City, Eastern Kingdoms

Gnomeregan (28-35)

Minimum level – 19

Desirable loot: Toxic Revenger, Electrocutioner Leg, Manual Crowd Pummeler, Electromagnetic Gigaflux Reactivator, Hydrocane

Location: Dun Morogh, Eastern Kingdoms

SM: Graveyard (29-35)

Minimum level – 21

Desirable loot: Illusionary Rod, Ravager, Migraine’s Might, Chain of the Scarlet Crusade Set, Whitemane’s Chapeau, Torturing Poker

Location: Tirisfal Glades, Eastern Kingdoms

SM: Library (31-37)

Minimum level – 21

SM: Armory (35-40)

Minimum Level – 21

SM: Cathedral (36-42)

Minimum level – 21

Razorfen Downs (37-43)

Minimum level – 26

Desirable loot: Plaguerot Sprig, Glowing Eye of Mordresh, Robes of the Lich, Coldrage Dagger, Arachnid Gloves, Icemetal Barbute

Location: Desolace, Kalimdor

Uldaman (41-47)

Minimum level – 30

Desirable loot: Galgann’s Fireblast, Grimlok’s Charge, The Rockpounder, Archaedic Stone, Ironshod Bludgeon

Location: Badlands, Eastern Kingdoms

Zul’Farrak (44-49)

Minimum level – 35

Desirable loot: Zum’rah’s Vexing Cane, Jinxed Hoodoo Kilt, Gahz’rilla Scale Armor, Bad Mojo Mask

Location: Tanaris, Kalimdor

Maraudon (47-49)

Minimum level – 36

Desirable loot: Satyr’s Lash, Noxious Shooter, Heart of Noxxion, Claw of Celebras, Fist of Stone, Princess Theradras’ Scepter, Elemental Rockridge Leggings, Blade of the Eternal Darkness

Location: Desolace, Kalimdor

Temple of Atal’hakkar (The Sunken Temple) (50-60)

Minimum level – 35

Desirable loot: Crest of Supremacy, Sire of Hakkar, Blade of the Wretched, Embrace of the Wind Serpent, Dragon’s Call, Warrior’s Embrace

Location: Swamp of Sorrows, Eastern Kingdoms

Blackrock Depths (52-60)

Minimum level – 40

Desirable loot: Ironfoe, Circle of Flame, Lord General’s Sword, Hand of Justice, The Emperor’s New Cape, Guiding Stave of Wisdom, Angerforge’s Battle Axe

Location: Blackrock Mountain, Eastern Kingdoms

Blackrock Spire (55-60)

Minimum level – 45

Desirable loot: Mark of the Dragon Lord, Riphook, Trueaim Gauntlets, Talisman of Evasion, Hans of Power, Rhombeard Protector, Trindlehaven Staff, Fist of Omokk, Plate of the Shaman King

Location: Blackrock Mountain, Eastern Kingdoms

Dire Maul (55-60)

Minimum level – 45

Desirable loot:

East Wing: Tempest Talisman, Clever Hat, Helm of Awareness, Quel’dorai Channeling Rod, Ring of demonic Potency, Fiendish Machete, Ring of Demonic Guile

West Wing: Petrified Bark Shield, Mindtap Talisman, Blade of the New Moon, Timeworn Mace, Silvermoon Leggings, Vigilance Charm

North Wing: Jagged Bone Fist, Gordok Nose Ring, Kromcrush’s Chestplate, Observer’s Shield, Barbarous Blade, Leggings of Destruction, Crown of the Ogre King

Tribute Chest: Barrier Shield, Unyielding Maul, Mindsurge Robe, Counterattack Lodestone, Scarab Plate Helm, Rod of the Ogre Magi

Location: Feralas, Kalimdor

Stratholme (55-60)

Minimum level – 45

Desirable loot:

Living Side: Book of the Dead, Soul Breaker, Flaming Fire, Mask of the Unforgiven, Hammer of the Grand Crusader, Grand Crusader’s Helm Postmaster Set, Piccolo of the Flaming Fire

Undead Side: Runeblade of Baron Rivendare, Shadowy Laced Handwraps, Deathcharger’s Reins, Stoneskin Gargoyle Cape, Husk of Nerub’enkan, Skull of Burning Shadows, Ritssyn’s Wand of Bad Mojo, Idol of Brutality, Gauntlet of Deftness

Location: Eastern Plaguelands, Eastern Kingdoms

Scholomance (55-60)

Minimum level – 45

Desirable look: Headmaster’s Charge, Frightalon, Staff of Metanoia, Iceblade Hacker, Ghoul Skin Leggings, Libram of Divinity, Bloodmail Set, Deathbone Set, Barovian Family Sword, Alanna’s Embrace

Location: Western Plaguelands, Eastern Kingdoms

Zones

Here’s a quick list on what areas you can get to if you’re looking to explore. Whether you’re an experienced WoW player or a casual gamer, this list helps you know where you can set out for an adventure and when.

Dun Morogh (level 1 – 20)

Elwynn Forest (level 1 – 20)

Eversong Woods (level 1 – 20)

Gilneas (level 1 – 20)

Tirisfal Glades (level 1 – 20)

Westfall (level 10 – 60)

Ghostlands (level 10 – 60)

Loch Modan (level 10 – 60)

Silverpine Forest (level 10 – 60)

Redridge Mountains (level 15 – 60)

Duskwood (level 20 – 60)

Hillsbrad Foothills (level 15 – 60)

Wetlands (level 25 – 60)

Arathi Highlands (level 25 – 60)

Northern Stranglethorn (level 25 – 60)

The Cape of Stranglethorn (level 30 – 60)

The Hinterlands (level 30 – 60)

Western Plaguelands (level 35 – 60)

Eastern Plaguelands (level 40 – 60)

Badlands (level 40 – 60)

Searing Gorge (level 40 – 60)

Burning Steppes (level 40 – 60)

Swamp of Sorrows (level 40 – 60)

Blasted Lands (level 40 – 60)

Deadwind Pass (level 50 – 60)

Plaguelands: The Scarlet Enclave (level 55 – 58)

Isle of Quel’Danas (level 70 – 80)

Vashj’ir (level 80 – 90)

Twilight Highlands (level 84 – 90)

Tol Barad (level 85)