All Dreamsurge rewards and achievements in WoW Dragonflight

You'll need to push back the Waking Dream if you want access to some of WoW's new rewards.

Dreamsurges are the newest events in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, and these open-world public events are full of unique rewards.

Similar to the way previous patch-specific events like Time Rifts and Primal Storms awarded players with new mounts and armor sets, Dreamsurges also present an opportunity for the game’s farmers to add to their collections.

Although the main appeal for completing Dreamsurges is going to be the way you can farm loot and gear upgrades through the events for your alt characters, there are going to be definitive reasons to complete Dreamsurges on your main. Notably, WoW completionists are going to want to sneak into Dreamsurges and complete whatever’s available to do in there because of the many armor sets and extra things to add to your collection tabs.

Fortunately, there aren’t too many additions that come along with Dreamsurges, so if you’re someone who’s dedicated to getting every possible thing in the game, you won’t have to do too much farming in Dreamsurge events.

Here are all of the mounts, transmog sets, and other rewards you can claim from Dreamsurges in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7.

All Dreamsurge rewards in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7

Dreamsurge rewards can be purchased from Hamuul and Celestine. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Apart from the gear that’s awarded to players for completing Dreamsurge events, the biggest prizes to claim from doing these new objectives are two mounts: the Renewed Magmammoth and the Duskwing Ohuna. The Renewed Magmaamoth can be earned by combining 20 Charred Elemental Remains, while the Duskwing Ohuna can be purchased for 1000 Dreamsurge Coalescence from Celestine of the Harvest.

Four sets of transmog are also available. These transmog sets are armor-class specific, with one set being available for cloth, leather, mail, and plate-wearers. The sets, which are called “Dreambound Armor,” are available to farm, with each piece in the set costing 100 Dreambound Coalescence or one Dreamsurge Chrysalis.

Two battle pets—Cheddar (who is an orange-and-black crab) and the Crimson Swoglet, a red frog—are also available, as are two toys: the Dreamsurge Remnant and the Friendsurge Defenders. The two pets are purchasable for 250 Dreamsurge Coalescence each, while the toys cost 500 apiece.

All Dreamsurge achievements in Dragonflight

There is only one achievement associated with Dreamsurges in Patch 10.1.7. The achievement, called “Dream Shaper,” requires you to complete the quest “Shaping the Dreamsurge.” To earn this achievement, you only need to collect 100 Dreamsurge Coalescence and turn in the quest to Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem.

Dreamsurges are currently live in WoW Dragonflight.

About the author