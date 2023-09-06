Where to find Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem in WoW Dragonflight

He's the key NPC you need to start Dreamsurges in Dragonflight.

One of the newest features in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 is Dreamsurges.

These open-world public events are mainly a mechanism for alt characters to get some catch-up gear prior to the launch of Patch 10.2. But players exclusively playing their main characters will also want to play through Dreamsurges for a chance to catch up with the game’s story, and even earn some achievements along the way.

Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem is the main quest giver associated with Dreamsurges and can be found at various locations across the Dragon Isles. He’s who you’re going to want to speak with to start Dreamsurge events.

Here’s where you can find Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem and get started with Dreamsurges in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7.

How to start Dreamsurges in WoW Dragonflight

Dreamsurges are brand new for Patch 10.1.7. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Runetotem can be found in the center of Valdrakken, just in front of the city’s central fountain. He will give you the quest “Surging Dreams,” which is the introductory objective required to start the Dreamsurge events that were introduced in Patch 10.1.7.

From there, he’ll send you to a new location each week in one of the four zones on the Dragon Isles. Dreamsurges take place in one of the four original Dragon Isles zones—Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, Thaldraszus, and Azure Span—on a rotating basis.

Surging Dreams can be completed in multiple zones, but during the first week of the new patch, it’ll be available to complete in the Waking Shores, where Runetotem will be waiting for you at a meeting point near the Ruby Life Pools.

Runetotem’s coordinates in the Waking Shores are [58, 67].

Dreamsurges only happen once every 30 minutes, so if you miss the event the first time around, you’ll need to wait a half hour until a new portal opens up again. A timer will be present above the Archdruid’s head, indicating when the next Dreamsurge event will kick off.

This article will be continuously updated as more locations of Dreamsurge portals are discovered throughout the Dragon Isles after each weekly reset.

