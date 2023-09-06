The biggest selling point of World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 is the Dreamsurge. But this is not your regular open-world event that’s meant to bring your alts up to speed. This event has a ton of nifty little features like Dreamsurge Helpers that make farming way more fun.

Unlike other open-world events, Dreamsurge comes with buffs that players can vote on. There are two buffs active while you’re hunting creatures from the Dreamsurge portals: Dreaming Winds and one other rotating buff. While Dreaming Winds grants all players in the zone increased experience gains by 25 percent that week, other buff changes every half an hour, based on players’ votes. There are 14 rotating buffs in total.

If you want to make farming the event more exciting, here’s how you can get Dreamsurge Helpers in Dragonflight.

Dreamsurge Helpers in WoW Dragonflight explained

Dreamsurge Helpers are small cute animals that can help you with pretty much everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dreamsurge Helpers is a Dreamsurge buff you can get during the event for 30 minutes. If active, this buff will spawn an Emerald Helper. This cute little lizard will allow you to access the auction house, bank, change transmog, check mail, and purchase various goodies.

How to get Dreamsurge Helpers in WoW Dragonflight

The only way to get Dreamsurge Helpers is by having the Dreamsurge Helpers buff active. This, however, isn’t entirely up to you because Naralex normally offers you to vote on two random buffs. The majority of players then need to vote for Dreamsurge Helpers. Finally, you need to wait for the next Dreamsurge event to begin to get your little helper.

Most of all, you’ll need luck to enjoy the company of this little almighty fellow, but it’s worth the trouble.

I know this is only a Dreamsurge event feature, but I would love to have this as a toy, even if it had a long cooldown. Little helpers are simply too helpful and I’ll surely have trouble adapting back to my regular old life without them after the next patch goes live.

