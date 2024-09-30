Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing the use a loom clue cover in NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Use a loom’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Stitching it together.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Sep 30, 2024 04:03 am

Have you ever tried your hand at sewing? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Use a loom,” asks you to decipher the technique behind rug making or tapestry creation.

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword has stumped you, these hints and answers below will get you through the word game easily. 

‘Use a loom’ NYT Sept. 30 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the use a loom clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
Time to make some clothes! Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is what a spider does when creating a web.
  • Hint 2: The five-letter word is the process of making a fabric using a loom.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “W.”
  • Hint 4: The solution is also a technique that can be used on your hair to create braids or intricate styles.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to seven across in the Sept. 30 New York Times Mini Crossword is “WEAVE.” A loom is a device used to interlace threads to create fabric or textiles. The process of using a loom is called weaving, which is when you weave threads together.

DID YOU KNOW?

In Greek mythology, the Fates (or Moirai) were weavers who controlled the destinies of gods and humans by weaving the threads of life.

‘Use a loom’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Weaving is a common practice that originated in early human existence when people learned to weave natural items together to make clothes for themselves. It’s unlikely you wouldn’t know anything about weaving, but the loom device might catch some by surprise and make it harder to guess this easy process of making clothes. So, I’d give it a two out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Sept. 30) answers

Across

Down

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Want to break free from the usual NYT Mini Crossword word games? Try your hand at the LA Times or Washington Post puzzles, or enhance your vocabulary with Strands and Spelling Bee. You can never play enough word games.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube