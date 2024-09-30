‘Use a loom’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Have you ever tried your hand at sewing? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Use a loom,” asks you to decipher the technique behind rug making or tapestry creation.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword has stumped you, these hints and answers below will get you through the word game easily.

‘Use a loom’ NYT Sept. 30 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Time to make some clothes! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is what a spider does when creating a web.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to seven across in the Sept. 30 New York Times Mini Crossword is “WEAVE.” A loom is a device used to interlace threads to create fabric or textiles. The process of using a loom is called weaving, which is when you weave threads together.

DID YOU KNOW? In Greek mythology, the Fates (or Moirai) were weavers who controlled the destinies of gods and humans by weaving the threads of life.

‘Use a loom’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Weaving is a common practice that originated in early human existence when people learned to weave natural items together to make clothes for themselves. It’s unlikely you wouldn’t know anything about weaving, but the loom device might catch some by surprise and make it harder to guess this easy process of making clothes. So, I’d give it a two out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Sept. 30) answers

Across

1A What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L all have in common — JETS

What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L all have in common 5A Film franchise featuring Facehuggers — ALIEN

Film franchise featuring Facehuggers 7A Use a loom — WEAVE

Use a loom 8A Threaded fastener — SCREW

Threaded fastener 9A Gets kissed by the sun — TANS

Down

1D Film that was the highest-grossing of all time before “Star Wars” was released — JAWS

Film that was the highest-grossing of all time before “Star Wars” was released 2D Vote into office — ELECT

Vote into office 3D Headwear at a pageant — TIARA

Headwear at a pageant 4D Number used to spell “L” on a calculator — SEVEN

Number used to spell “L” on a calculator 6D “I want the _____, not the weather” — NEWS

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Want to break free from the usual NYT Mini Crossword word games? Try your hand at the LA Times or Washington Post puzzles, or enhance your vocabulary with Strands and Spelling Bee. You can never play enough word games.

