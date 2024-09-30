‘Use a loom’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Have you ever tried your hand at sewing? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Use a loom,” asks you to decipher the technique behind rug making or tapestry creation.
If today’s NYT Mini Crossword has stumped you, these hints and answers below will get you through the word game easily.
‘Use a loom’ NYT Sept. 30 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: The answer is what a spider does when creating a web.
- Hint 2: The five-letter word is the process of making a fabric using a loom.
- Hint 3: It starts with the letter “W.”
- Hint 4: The solution is also a technique that can be used on your hair to create braids or intricate styles.
Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.
The answer to seven across in the Sept. 30 New York Times Mini Crossword is “WEAVE.” A loom is a device used to interlace threads to create fabric or textiles. The process of using a loom is called weaving, which is when you weave threads together.
In Greek mythology, the Fates (or Moirai) were weavers who controlled the destinies of gods and humans by weaving the threads of life.
‘Use a loom’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating
Weaving is a common practice that originated in early human existence when people learned to weave natural items together to make clothes for themselves. It’s unlikely you wouldn’t know anything about weaving, but the loom device might catch some by surprise and make it harder to guess this easy process of making clothes. So, I’d give it a two out of five for difficulty.
NYT Mini Crossword (Sept. 30) answers
Across
- 1A What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L all have in common — JETS
- 5A Film franchise featuring Facehuggers — ALIEN
- 7A Use a loom — WEAVE
- 8A Threaded fastener — SCREW
- 9A Gets kissed by the sun — TANS
Down
- 1D Film that was the highest-grossing of all time before “Star Wars” was released — JAWS
- 2D Vote into office — ELECT
- 3D Headwear at a pageant — TIARA
- 4D Number used to spell “L” on a calculator — SEVEN
- 6D “I want the _____, not the weather” — NEWS
How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword
Published: Sep 30, 2024 04:03 am