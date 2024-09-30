Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A thread and a zipper above the clue, threaded fastener, from the nyt mini crossword puzzle
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Threaded fastener’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

The answer is unexpected.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|

Published: Sep 29, 2024 07:09 pm

There are many answers to today’s NYT crossword clue, “Threaded fastener,” which is why it’s so tough to crack. And that’s likely why you’re here.

Recommended Videos

This clue is eight across from the Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, and you’ll find the answer to this challenging clue below.

‘Threaded fastener’ Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

The clue, threaded fastener, from the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle highlighted in blue and yellow
What a tough clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT
  • Hint 1: It starts with an “S.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with a “W.”
  • Hint 3: It contains one vowel.
  • Hint 4: It rhymes with “view.”

The answer to the “Threaded fastener” clue from the Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SCREW.” A screw has spiral grooves (or threads) and is used to fasten two pieces of solid materials together.

Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers

Across

  • 1A What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L all have in common — JETS
  • 5A Film franchise featuring Facehuggers — ALIEN
  • 7A Use a loom — WEAVE
  • 8A Threaded fastener — SCREW
  • 9A Gets kissed by the sun — TANS

Down

‘Threaded fastener’ clue difficulty

I won’t lie. I initially thought this clue referred to a sewing method or item, like a zip or laces. But while working through the puzzle, I realized I was very wrong. And that’s when I realized the answer because a screw has threads, and it’s used to join two items together. This clue was confusing but not impossible to solve, so I’ll give it a difficulty rating of four out of five.

More mini puzzles to play after today’s NYT crossword puzzle

If you enjoyed today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, try the mini crosswords from the LA Times or the Washington Post. But if you enjoy word games, try the ones from the NYT: Strands or Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews is a staff writer for Dot Esports with a dual degree in business and human resource management. After discovering her passion for creative writing and gaming, she now writes about MOBAs, MMOs, and cozy games.
twitter