‘Threaded fastener’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

There are many answers to today’s NYT crossword clue, “Threaded fastener,” which is why it’s so tough to crack. And that’s likely why you’re here.

This clue is eight across from the Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, and you’ll find the answer to this challenging clue below.

‘Threaded fastener’ Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

What a tough clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT

Hint 1: It starts with an “S.”

The answer to the “Threaded fastener” clue from the Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SCREW.” A screw has spiral grooves (or threads) and is used to fasten two pieces of solid materials together.

Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers

Across

1A What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L all have in common — JETS

What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L all have in common — 5A Film franchise featuring Facehuggers — ALIEN

Film franchise featuring Facehuggers — 7A Use a loom — WEAVE

Use a loom — 8A Threaded fastener — SCREW

Threaded fastener — 9A Gets kissed by the sun — TANS

Down

1D Film that was the highest-grossing of all time before “Star Wars” was released — JAWS

Film that was the highest-grossing of all time before “Star Wars” was released — 2D Vote into office — ELECT

Vote into office — 3D Headwear at a pageant — TIARA

Headwear at a pageant — 4D Number used to spell “L” on a calculator — SEVEN

Number used to spell “L” on a calculator — 6D “I want the _____, not the weather — NEWS

‘Threaded fastener’ clue difficulty

I won’t lie. I initially thought this clue referred to a sewing method or item, like a zip or laces. But while working through the puzzle, I realized I was very wrong. And that’s when I realized the answer because a screw has threads, and it’s used to join two items together. This clue was confusing but not impossible to solve, so I’ll give it a difficulty rating of four out of five.

