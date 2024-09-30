‘Threaded fastener’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

There are many answers to today’s NYT crossword clue, “Threaded fastener,” which is why it’s so tough to crack. And that’s likely why you’re here.
This clue is eight across from the Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, and you’ll find the answer to this challenging clue below.
‘Threaded fastener’ Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer
- Hint 1: It starts with an “S.”
- Hint 2: It ends with a “W.”
- Hint 3: It contains one vowel.
- Hint 4: It rhymes with “view.”
The answer to the “Threaded fastener” clue from the Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SCREW.” A screw has spiral grooves (or threads) and is used to fasten two pieces of solid materials together.
Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers
Across
- 1A What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L all have in common — JETS
- 5A Film franchise featuring Facehuggers — ALIEN
- 7A Use a loom — WEAVE
- 8A Threaded fastener — SCREW
- 9A Gets kissed by the sun — TANS
Down
- 1D Film that was the highest-grossing of all time before “Star Wars” was released — JAWS
- 2D Vote into office — ELECT
- 3D Headwear at a pageant — TIARA
- 4D Number used to spell “L” on a calculator — SEVEN
- 6D “I want the _____, not the weather — NEWS
‘Threaded fastener’ clue difficulty
I won’t lie. I initially thought this clue referred to a sewing method or item, like a zip or laces. But while working through the puzzle, I realized I was very wrong. And that’s when I realized the answer because a screw has threads, and it’s used to join two items together. This clue was confusing but not impossible to solve, so I’ll give it a difficulty rating of four out of five.
More mini puzzles to play after today’s NYT crossword puzzle
If you enjoyed today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, try the mini crosswords from the LA Times or the Washington Post. But if you enjoy word games, try the ones from the NYT: Strands or Spelling Bee.
Published: Sep 29, 2024 07:09 pm