‘Film that was the highest-grossing of all time before Star Wars was released’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

It’s hard to imagine a time when the Star Wars movies didn’t exist, because this franchise has been popular for decades. But, as today’s NYT crossword clue points out, there’s a “film that was the highest-grossest of all time before Star Wars.”

If you’re unsure which film this could be, don’t worry; you’ll find the answer to 1-down from the Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle below.

‘Film that was the highest-grossing of all time before Star Wars was released’ NYT Sept. 30 Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

Hint 1: It starts with a “J.”

It starts with a “J.” Hint 2: It features a marine animal.

It features a marine animal. Hint 3: The first film in this franchise came out in 1975.

The first film in this franchise came out in 1975. Hint 4: It was directed by Steven Spielberg.

The answer to the “Film that was the highest-grossing of all time before “Star Wars” was released” clue from the Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “JAWS.” The first Jaws film, which aired in 1975, grossed close to 500 million dollars worldwide. And it’s still considered one of the most terrifying films of all time.

NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All Sept. 30 clues and answers

Across

1A What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L all have in common — JETS

What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L all have in common — 5A Film franchise featuring Facehuggers — ALIEN

Film franchise featuring Facehuggers — 7A Use a loom — WEAVE

Use a loom — 8A Threaded fastener — SCREW

Threaded fastener — 9A Gets kissed by the sun — TANS

Down

1D Film that was the highest-grossing of all time before “Star Wars” was released — JAWS

Film that was the highest-grossing of all time before “Star Wars” was released — 2D Vote into office — ELECT

Vote into office — 3D Headwear at a pageant — TIARA

Headwear at a pageant — 4D Number used to spell “L” on a calculator — SEVEN

Number used to spell “L” on a calculator — 6D “I want the _____, not the weather — NEWS

‘Film that was the highest-grossing of all time before Star Wars was released’ clue difficulty, rated

When I read today’s clue, I couldn’t think of a franchise that did incredibly well before Star Wars. If I hadn’t already solved some of the crossword clues, it would have taken me much longer to figure out that the answer was Jaws because I’m not a big fan of thrillers and horror movies. So, I would have been at a loss. If you struggled to get the answer, you’re not alone, and I would give it a difficulty rating of four out of five.

