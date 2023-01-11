Today’s Globle answer & hints (Jan. 11, 2023)

The 2022 Wordle phenomenon inspired a host of daily, web-based word games and guessing games of all sorts. Music, movies, and TV lovers have a wide variety to choose from, matching certain lyrics, screengrabs, box office numbers, and actors to the correct works in games like Heardle, Framed, and Actorle. Esports fans even have Rankdle, a place to guess the rank where certain plays of four major esports happened.

And for the geography nerds, there is always Globle, created by Canadian developer Abe Train.

In a format similar to LoLdle’s main challenge, Globle tests your geography knowledge by making you guess a random mystery country every day. There are no clues to start, and no restrictions: all you need to do is enter the name of a country of your choice. From there, the game will give you a single hint, changing the color of the country you chose depending on how close it is to the current day’s answer. The hotter and darker that color is, the closer you are to finding the mystery country.

If and when you get the answer right, the country will be shown in green instead.

Screengrab via Globle

A spin-off called Globle: Capitals, also created by Abe, was released in late 2022. The idea is similar, but this time, players must face an additional challenge by guessing the names of capital cities instead of countries.

But sometimes, especially in regions you have little contact with, it might be hard to remember the exact name of the place you are looking for. If that is the case for you today, check out a few hints that might help refresh your memory.

Hints for today’s Globle answer — Jan. 11, 2023

Capital Nouakchott Official and most popular languages Arabic, French Flag Borders Atlantic Ocean (west)

Western Sahara (north and northwest)

Algeria (northeast)

Mali (east, south, and southeast)

Senegal (southwest)

If the hints above are not enough to bring the right name to mind, you can check out the answer to today’s Globle below.

Today’s Globle answer — Jan. 11, 2023

Today’s country is the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, known simply as Mauritania, a country in Northwest Africa with 90 percent of its territory situated in the Sahara desert.

Screengrab via Globle

Previous Globle answers in 2023