Despite being a 2021 launch, Wordle was a staple of the year 2022. It became a global phenomenon, was acquired by The New York Times, and inspired countless spin-offs in just about any theme you can imagine. And LoLdle, created by League of Legends fan Pimeko and launched in mid-2022, adapts the idea to the universe of Riot’s famous MOBA. They credit as inspiration not only Wordle, but also Tusmo, Worldle, Cemantix, and Commander Codex.

Each day, there are four challenges to solve: champion, quote, ability, and splash. In each of them you must guess a League champion based on different information, most self-explanatory, with the champion challenge having the most details. After you guess a champion, seven boxes compare its gender, position, species, resource, range, region, and release year to the mystery champion of the day, changing colors to green, yellow, or red depending on how correct those features are. Those are the clues that can get you closer to the answer, but you can also get a quote, an ability, and a splash art to help with the task.

For the quote challenge, LoLdle displays one random quote from a League champion. After a few wrong guesses, you get an additional audio clue, which is the voice track from the quote as said by the champion in-game. The ability challenge displays the icon of one random ability, which may be Q, W, E, R, or the passive ability, from one random champion. If you get a few guesses wrong, it also displays the ability’s name as an additional hint. And the splash challenge displays a portion of one random splash art in the game, which can be from a champion or a skin, zooming out with each incorrect guess.

LoLdle resets every 24 hours, bringing in a new batch of challenges, but as stated in their FAQ, they prefer not to use the standard “midnight local time” as reset time. Instead, you can be placed either with Europe (UTC +2) or the U.S. (UTC -6), depending on which one is closest to you, with your game resetting at midnight in that time zone.

Below you will find the champion related to today’s quote challenge, as well as a compilation of past LoLdle quote answers.

LoLdle quote of the day answer

LoLdle #171 (Dec. 24, 2022)

Quote: “If you run, you won’t see me stab you!”

Character: Katarina

Past LoLdle quote of the day answers