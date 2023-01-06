Daily Rankdle ‘guess the rank’ solutions

Are you sure you know how to guess if someone is high Elo or not?

Among the several Wordle spin-offs we were introduced to in 2022, one of them stands out as a game made specifically for esports fans: Rankdle, which challenges you to guess other players’ ranks in four major online games.

Every day, Rankdle picks clips from certain plays in ranked competitive matches of League of Legends, VALORANT, CS:GO, and Rocket League. There are always three clips for each game. In each clip, you must guess the rank where that specific play happened, selecting your options from all the available ranks in that title. If you get it exactly right, you get two stars. If you are exactly one rank off, whether higher or lower, you get one star. Otherwise, you get no stars at all. On each day, you can earn a maximum of six stars per game, but you need at least two stars per game to maintain and extend your streak.

Players can also submit their own clips and plays from ranked games to be featured in Rankdle. There are certain rules that must be followed, though, like not giving away the rank and not having any background music.

Rankdle tests your knowledge of your favorite esports while also showing that players at all ranks can make excellent or underwhelming plays. You can check out the game’s YouTube channel to see all the past clips.

If you’re having trouble with today’s clips and don’t want to lose your streak, here are the answers for each game. In each section, you will find the ranks available for that game and today’s answers.

League of Legends

There are nine League of Legends ranks: Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Master, Grand Master, and Challenger. Check out the table below to see the corresponding icons.

Iron Bronze Silver Gold Platinum Diamond Master Grand Master Challenger Images via Riot Games

Here are the answers to the three League of Legends clips in today’s Rankdle, in the order they appear.

Today’s League of Legends answer — Rankdle #33 — Jan. 6, 2023

Clip 1 Diamond Clip 2 Platinum Clip 3 Silver Images via Riot Games

VALORANT

There are also nine ranks in VALORANT: Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Ascendant, Immortal, and Radiant. Check out each corresponding icon in the table below.

Iron Bronze Silver Gold Platinum Diamond Ascendant Immortal Radiant Images via Riot Games

Here are the answers to the three VALORANT clips in today’s Rankdle, in the order they appear.

Today’s VALORANT answer — Rankdle #33 — Jan. 6, 2023

Clip 1 Gold Clip 2 Diamond Clip 3 Bronze Images via Riot Games

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

The nine ranks in CS:GO are Silver, Silver Elite, Gold Nova, Master Guardian, Master Guardian Elite, Distinguished Master Guardian, Legendary Eagle, Supreme Master First Class, and Global Elite. Check out their corresponding icons in the table below.

Silver Silver Elite Gold Nova Master Guardian Master Guardian Elite Distinguished Master Guardian Legendary Eagle Supreme Master First Class Global Elite Images via Valve

Here are the answers to the three CS:GO clips in today’s Rankdle, in the order they appear.

Today’s CS:GO answer — Rankdle #33 — Jan. 6, 2023

Clip 1 Master Guardian Elite Clip 2 Supreme Master First Class Clip 3 Gold Nova Images via Valve

Rocket League

In comparison to the other three titles, Rocket League has one less rank. The eight ranks are Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Champion, Grand Champion, and Supersonic Legend. Check out the table below to see each corresponding icon.

Bronze Silver Gold Platinum Diamond Champion Grand Champion Supersonic Legend Images via Psyonix

Here are the answers to the three Rocket League clips in today’s Rankdle, in the order they appear.

Today’s Rocket League answer — Rankdle #33 — Jan. 6, 2023