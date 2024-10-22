‘Ones working around the clock?’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Do you still use traditional clocks to see the time? I do, and I have always been fascinated by antique clocks. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Ones working around the clock?” presents a wordplay for you to decipher and dig the answer while thinking about time.

If you can’t find the right word for today’s NYT Mini, you can check out our hints and answers to solve it in a flash with a problem.

‘Ones working around the clock?’ NYT Oct. 22 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Tick-Tock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is based on a wordplay based on the word “clock.”

Hint 2: You'd use the five-letter solution to clap, wave, and high-five.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "H."

Hint 4: The solution is something you wash often to keep it clean and avoid getting disease.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to five down in the Oct. 22 New York Times Mini Crossword is “HANDS.” The clue presents a clever wordplay that misguides you by making you think about a person working overtime around the clock. However, it’s referring to clock hands, which work around the clock all day to keep you on time.

DID YOU KNOW? Big Ben’s clock hands are massive. The minute hand is about 14 feet (4.3 meters) long, while the hour hand measures about 9 feet (2.7 meters). Despite their size, the clock remains incredibly accurate, with its timekeeping regulated by a stack of old pennies placed on the pendulum.

‘Ones working around the clock?’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Usually, NYT’s mini crossword wordplays are reserved for the weekends, but today, this particular cheeky clue found its place to trouble the readers and provide them with a challenge to read through the clue. If you hadn’t fallen for the misdirection of the clue and thought about it, you might’ve solved the clue yourself. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 22) answers

Across

1A Tree whose 1-Down was used to make canoes and wigwams — BIRCH

6A Luxury brand from Honda — ACURA

7A Become ready to eat — RIPEN

8A Work, as bread dough — KNEAD

9A Really outstanding finds, so to speak — GEMS

Down

1D It’s white and papery on a 1-Across — BARK

2D "That's just __ on the cake!" — ICING

3D Currency unit of India — RUPEE

4D Whipped stuff on top of a mocha latte — CREAM

5D Ones working around the clock? — HANDS

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

When the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel like a tough climb, you can play the traditional crosswords at LA Times and the Washington Post to level up your word skills. However, you can also solve the Strands and Spelling Bee, a fun way to enhance your vocabulary.

