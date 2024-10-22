‘Currency unit of India’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If your progress through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword has been halted by the “Currency unit of India” clue, we’ve got the hints you need to crack the code.

“Currency unit of India” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 22) clue hints and answers

Fill the gap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with an “R.”

It begins with an “R.” Hint 2: It ends with an “E.”

It ends with an “E.” Hint 3: It contains three vowels.

It contains three vowels. Hint 4: It rhymes with soupy.

The answer to the “Currency unit of India” clue in the Oct. 22 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “RUPEE.” The rupee dates back to Ancient India around the sixth century BCE, and the current exchange rate is 0.012 dollars to one rupee.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 22 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Tree whose 1-Down was used to make canoes and wigwams — BIRCH

Tree whose 1-Down was used to make canoes and wigwams — 6A Luxury brand from Honda — ACURA

Luxury brand from Honda — 7A Become ready to eat — RIPEN

Become ready to eat — 8A Work, as bread dough — KNEAD

Work, as bread dough — 9A Really outstanding finds, so to speak — GEMS

Down

1D It’s white and papery on a 1-Across — BARK

It’s white and papery on a 1-Across — 2D “That’s just __ on the cake!” — ICING

“That’s just __ on the cake!” — 3D Currency unit of India — RUPEE

Currency unit of India — 4D Whipped stuff on top of a mocha latte — CREAM

Whipped stuff on top of a mocha latte — 5D Ones working around the clock? — HANDS

How difficult was the “Currency unit of India” clue?

I really should have worked out this answer quicker and I was kicking myself that it took me so long. In the end, it was only when I had filled out other sections of the puzzle that I managed to solve the clue. As a result, I’m rating this clue three out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

