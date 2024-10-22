Forgot password
‘Currency unit of India’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We've got the hints you need if you're stuck on today's New York Times Mini Crossword.
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 22, 2024

If your progress through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword has been halted by the “Currency unit of India” clue, we’ve got the hints you need to crack the code.

“Currency unit of India” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 22) clue hints and answers

A black NYT Mini Crossword with a clue highlighted.
Fill the gap. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with an “R.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “E.”
  • Hint 3: It contains three vowels.
  • Hint 4: It rhymes with soupy.

The answer to the “Currency unit of India” clue in the Oct. 22 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “RUPEE.” The rupee dates back to Ancient India around the sixth century BCE, and the current exchange rate is 0.012 dollars to one rupee.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 22 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Tree whose 1-Down was used to make canoes and wigwams — BIRCH
  • 6A Luxury brand from HondaACURA
  • 7A Become ready to eat — RIPEN
  • 8A Work, as bread dough — KNEAD
  • 9A Really outstanding finds, so to speak — GEMS

Down

  • 1D It’s white and papery on a 1-Across — BARK
  • 2D “That’s just __ on the cake!” — ICING
  • 3D Currency unit of India — RUPEE
  • 4D Whipped stuff on top of a mocha latte — CREAM
  • 5D Ones working around the clock? — HANDS

How difficult was the “Currency unit of India” clue?

I really should have worked out this answer quicker and I was kicking myself that it took me so long. In the end, it was only when I had filled out other sections of the puzzle that I managed to solve the clue. As a result, I’m rating this clue three out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you want to tackle some other puzzles after today’s NYT Mini Crossword, the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles are great options. Alternatively, head to the LA Times and Washington Post if you want to solve another Mini Crossword.

