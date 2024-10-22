Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A blank crossword between two red car emojis, above a clue.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Luxury brand from Honda’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We're racing onto the scene with hints to help you complete the New York Times Mini Crossword.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 22, 2024 03:29 am

If you’re working your way through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword but are struggling with the “Luxury brand from Honda” clue, we’ve got some hints to help you out.

Recommended Videos

“Luxury brand from Honda” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 22) clue hints and answers

A screenshot of a blank NYT Mini Crossword with a clue highlighted.
Work it out. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with an “A.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “A.”
  • Hint 3: It contains three vowels.
  • Hint 4: Models include the Integra and NSX.

The answer to the “Luxury brand from Honda” clue in the Oct. 22 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ACURA.” Honda launched the Acura brand in 1986 and was the official shirt sponsor of the MLS franchise, the Columbus Crew, from 2017 to 2020.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 22 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Tree whose 1-Down was used to make canoes and wigwams — BIRCH
  • 6A Luxury brand from Honda — ACURA
  • 7A Become ready to eat — RIPEN
  • 8A Work, as bread dough — KNEAD
  • 9A Really outstanding finds, so to speak — GEMS

Down

  • 1D It’s white and papery on a 1-Across — BARK
  • 2D “That’s just __ on the cake!” — ICING
  • 3D Currency unit of IndiaRUPEE
  • 4D Whipped stuff on top of a mocha latte — CREAM
  • 5D Ones working around the clock? — HANDS

How difficult was the “Luxury brand from Honda” clue?

For some reason, I couldn’t get Lexus out of my head even though I knew it wasn’t the correct answer, so I was stuck on this particular clue for longer than I should have been. Even with some of the spots filled out by other answers, my mind was still throwing a blank, so I’ll rate this clue four out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

The New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles are great options if you want to tackle some more word puzzles today, while the LA Times and Washington Post are the best choices if you want to try another Mini Crossword.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv