‘Luxury brand from Honda’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re working your way through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword but are struggling with the “Luxury brand from Honda” clue, we’ve got some hints to help you out.

"Luxury brand from Honda" NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 22) clue hints and answers

Hint 1: It begins with an “A.”

It begins with an “A.” Hint 2: It ends with an “A.”

It ends with an “A.” Hint 3: It contains three vowels.

It contains three vowels. Hint 4: Models include the Integra and NSX.

The answer to the “Luxury brand from Honda” clue in the Oct. 22 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ACURA.” Honda launched the Acura brand in 1986 and was the official shirt sponsor of the MLS franchise, the Columbus Crew, from 2017 to 2020.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 22 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Tree whose 1-Down was used to make canoes and wigwams — BIRCH

Tree whose 1-Down was used to make canoes and wigwams — 6A Luxury brand from Honda — ACURA

Luxury brand from Honda — 7A Become ready to eat — RIPEN

Become ready to eat — 8A Work, as bread dough — KNEAD

Work, as bread dough — 9A Really outstanding finds, so to speak — GEMS

Down

1D It’s white and papery on a 1-Across — BARK

It’s white and papery on a 1-Across — 2D “That’s just __ on the cake!” — ICING

“That’s just __ on the cake!” — 3D Currency unit of India — RUPEE

Currency unit of India — 4D Whipped stuff on top of a mocha latte — CREAM

Whipped stuff on top of a mocha latte — 5D Ones working around the clock? — HANDS

How difficult was the “Luxury brand from Honda” clue?

For some reason, I couldn’t get Lexus out of my head even though I knew it wasn’t the correct answer, so I was stuck on this particular clue for longer than I should have been. Even with some of the spots filled out by other answers, my mind was still throwing a blank, so I’ll rate this clue four out of five.

