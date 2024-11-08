‘Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

I have three cats, so I knew the answer as soon as I saw this clue for the New York Times Mini Crossword. Read on if you’re more of a dog person and can’t get your feline-hating head around the “Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil” clue.
“Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil” Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword hints
- Hint 1: It starts with the letter “S.”
- Hint 2: The shape of the thing in the center of a cat’s eye.
- Hint 3: Squint.
- Hint 4: A long, narrow opening.
Stop scrolling if you don’t want me to spoil the answer.
“Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil” NYT Mini answer
Did you get it? The solution for the “Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil” clue on the Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SLIT.” The pupil is the round opening in the center of the iris. When it’s bright outside, a cat’s pupil narrows into a small slit. This helps them dim the lights and prevent themself from being blinded by the blistering sun.
“Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil” clue difficulty rating
A cat’s pupil isn’t always the shape of a slit, so this is slightly misleading. But what other shape could it realistically be? As a cat lover, this was relatively easy. I’m giving this NYT Mini Crossword clue a three out of five on the difficulty rating scale.
All Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers
Across
- 1A Boringly dull — BLAH
- 5A Take a moment to think — PAUSE
- 7A Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans — ANISE
- 8A Conduced, as a campaign — WAGED
- 9A Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil — SLIT
Down
- 1D Boringly dull — BANAL
- 2D Video game character with an “L” on his hat — LUIGI
- 3D Liability’s opposite on a balance sheet — ASSET
- 4D Obey, as advice — HEED
- 5D Cat’s feet — PAWS
Games like the NYT Mini Crossword
You want to play more word games after today’s NYT Mini? Greedy! I thoroughly recommend the LA Times and the Washington Post. If you want to try something completely different, check out Strands and Spelling Bee. The New York Times has a handful of fun alternatives to the daily crossword.
Published: Nov 8, 2024 06:27 am