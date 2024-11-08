‘Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

I have three cats, so I knew the answer as soon as I saw this clue for the New York Times Mini Crossword. Read on if you’re more of a dog person and can’t get your feline-hating head around the “Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil” clue.

“Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil” Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword hints

Eight across. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It starts with the letter “S.”

It starts with the letter “S.” Hint 2: The shape of the thing in the center of a cat’s eye.

The shape of the thing in the center of a cat’s eye. Hint 3: Squint.

Squint. Hint 4: A long, narrow opening.

Stop scrolling if you don’t want me to spoil the answer.

“Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil” NYT Mini answer

Did you get it? The solution for the “Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil” clue on the Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SLIT.” The pupil is the round opening in the center of the iris. When it’s bright outside, a cat’s pupil narrows into a small slit. This helps them dim the lights and prevent themself from being blinded by the blistering sun.

“Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil” clue difficulty rating

A cat’s pupil isn’t always the shape of a slit, so this is slightly misleading. But what other shape could it realistically be? As a cat lover, this was relatively easy. I’m giving this NYT Mini Crossword clue a three out of five on the difficulty rating scale.

All Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Boringly dull — BLAH

Boringly dull — 5A Take a moment to think — PAUSE

Take a moment to think — 7A Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans — ANISE

Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans — 8A Conduced, as a campaign — WAGED

Conduced, as a campaign — 9A Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil — SLIT

Down

1D Boringly dull — BANAL

Boringly dull — 2D Video game character with an “L” on his hat — LUIGI

Video game character with an “L” on his hat — 3D Liability’s opposite on a balance sheet — ASSET

Liability’s opposite on a balance sheet — 4D Obey, as advice — HEED

Obey, as advice — 5D Cat’s feet — PAWS

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

You want to play more word games after today’s NYT Mini? Greedy! I thoroughly recommend the LA Times and the Washington Post. If you want to try something completely different, check out Strands and Spelling Bee. The New York Times has a handful of fun alternatives to the daily crossword.

