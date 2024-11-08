‘Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

I’m partial to a jellybean now and then. My favorite flavor is juicy pear, but it’s so popular at my local candy shop that it almost always sells out. Sometimes, if I’m feeling daring, I scoop up some black jellybeans. But what herb gives black jellybeans their distinctive flavor? The NYT Mini Crossword is dying to know.

Recommended Videos

“Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans” Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword hints

Six across. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It starts with the letter “A”

It starts with the letter “A” Hint 2: In Greek aperitif, Ouzo.

In Greek aperitif, Ouzo. Hint 3: Star _____.

Star _____. Hint 4: Similar to fennel, liquorice, and tarragon.

Stop right here! I’m about to give away the answer.

“Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans” NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans” clue on the Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ANISE.” Black jellybeans are licorice-flavored, and anise tastes similar to licorice—but they’re technically not related at all. One is a root and the other is a plant.

“Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans” clue difficulty rating

I didn’t know licorice jellybeans were flavored with anise, but it makes total sense. Since I enjoy jellybeans occasionally, this answer came to me naturally. This clue might be a different story if you’re not a fan of jellybeans or licorice. I’m giving it a three out of five on the difficulty rating scale.

All Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Boringly dull — BLAH

Boringly dull — 5A Take a moment to think — PAUSE

Take a moment to think — 7A Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans — ANISE

Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans — 8A Conduced, as a campaign — WAGED

Conduced, as a campaign — 9A Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil — SLIT

Down

1D Boringly dull — BANAL

Boringly dull — 2D Video game character with an “L” on his hat — LUIGI

Video game character with an “L” on his hat — 3D Liability’s opposite on a balance sheet — ASSET

Liability’s opposite on a balance sheet — 4D Obey, as advice — HEED

Obey, as advice — 5D Cat’s feet — PAWS

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Fancy playing more word games after today’s NYT Mini? The LA Times and the Washington Post are great crosswords with a similar feel. Want to try something different? Strands and Spelling Bee are fantastic alternatives.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy