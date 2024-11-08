Forgot password
Image by Dot Esports
‘Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Need help with the Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword? We have the answers.
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Nov 8, 2024 05:38 am

I’m partial to a jellybean now and then. My favorite flavor is juicy pear, but it’s so popular at my local candy shop that it almost always sells out. Sometimes, if I’m feeling daring, I scoop up some black jellybeans. But what herb gives black jellybeans their distinctive flavor? The NYT Mini Crossword is dying to know.

“Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans” Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword hints

her that gives flavor to black jellybeans nyt mini crossword
Six across. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It starts with the letter “A”
  • Hint 2: In Greek aperitif, Ouzo.
  • Hint 3: Star _____.
  • Hint 4: Similar to fennel, liquorice, and tarragon. 

Stop right here! I’m about to give away the answer.

“Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans” NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans” clue on the Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ANISE.” Black jellybeans are licorice-flavored, and anise tastes similar to licorice—but they’re technically not related at all. One is a root and the other is a plant. 

“Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans” clue difficulty rating

I didn’t know licorice jellybeans were flavored with anise, but it makes total sense. Since I enjoy jellybeans occasionally, this answer came to me naturally. This clue might be a different story if you’re not a fan of jellybeans or licorice. I’m giving it a three out of five on the difficulty rating scale.

All Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A Boringly dull — BLAH
  • 5A Take a moment to think — PAUSE
  • 7A Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans — ANISE
  • 8A Conduced, as a campaign — WAGED
  • 9A Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil — SLIT

Down

  • 1D Boringly dull — BANAL
  • 2D Video game character with an “L” on his hat — LUIGI
  • 3D Liability’s opposite on a balance sheet  — ASSET
  • 4D Obey, as advice — HEED
  • 5D Cat’s feet — PAWS

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Fancy playing more word games after today’s NYT Mini? The LA Times and the Washington Post are great crosswords with a similar feel. Want to try something different? Strands and Spelling Bee are fantastic alternatives.

