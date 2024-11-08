‘Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

I’m partial to a jellybean now and then. My favorite flavor is juicy pear, but it’s so popular at my local candy shop that it almost always sells out. Sometimes, if I’m feeling daring, I scoop up some black jellybeans. But what herb gives black jellybeans their distinctive flavor? The NYT Mini Crossword is dying to know.
“Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans” Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword hints
- Hint 1: It starts with the letter “A”
- Hint 2: In Greek aperitif, Ouzo.
- Hint 3: Star _____.
- Hint 4: Similar to fennel, liquorice, and tarragon.
Stop right here! I’m about to give away the answer.
“Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans” NYT Mini answer
The solution for the “Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans” clue on the Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ANISE.” Black jellybeans are licorice-flavored, and anise tastes similar to licorice—but they’re technically not related at all. One is a root and the other is a plant.
“Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans” clue difficulty rating
I didn’t know licorice jellybeans were flavored with anise, but it makes total sense. Since I enjoy jellybeans occasionally, this answer came to me naturally. This clue might be a different story if you’re not a fan of jellybeans or licorice. I’m giving it a three out of five on the difficulty rating scale.
All Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers
Across
- 1A Boringly dull — BLAH
- 5A Take a moment to think — PAUSE
- 7A Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans — ANISE
- 8A Conduced, as a campaign — WAGED
- 9A Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil — SLIT
Down
- 1D Boringly dull — BANAL
- 2D Video game character with an “L” on his hat — LUIGI
- 3D Liability’s opposite on a balance sheet — ASSET
- 4D Obey, as advice — HEED
- 5D Cat’s feet — PAWS
Games like the NYT Mini Crossword
Fancy playing more word games after today’s NYT Mini? The LA Times and the Washington Post are great crosswords with a similar feel. Want to try something different? Strands and Spelling Bee are fantastic alternatives.
Published: Nov 8, 2024 05:38 am