‘Video game character with an L on his hat’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Struggling? We have the answers to the Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Nov 8, 2024 06:56 am

Dot Esports is a video games website, so this NYT Mini Crossword clue was right up my street. I got the answer in seconds. Read on if you want some help with the “Video game character with an ‘L’ on his hat” clue.

“Video game character with an L on his hat” Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword hints

narrow shape of a cat'd pupil nyt mini crossword hint
Eight across. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: His name ends with the letter “I.”
  • Hint 2: He has a mustache.
  • Hint 3: Italian name.
  • Hint 4: Brother of Mario.

Stop right there. I’m seconds away from revealing the answer.

“Video game character with an L on his hat” NYT Mini answer

Did you get it? The solution for the “Video game character with an ‘L’ on his hat” clue on the Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “LUIGI.” You know, that Italian builder? He’s the brother of famous sibling Mario and has appeared in almost countless Nintendo video games since 1983. He typically wears a green hat and overalls.

“Video game character with an L on his hat” clue difficulty rating

Personally, I thought this was easy, but I know not everyone is knowledgeable about video games. You might know Mario but not be as familiar with his lanky brother, Luigi. Even if you know him, there are thousands of video games and even more characters. I’m giving this clue a two out of five on the difficulty rating scale.

All Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

  • 1D Boringly dull — BANAL
  • 2D Video game character with an “L” on his hat — LUIGI
  • 3D Liability’s opposite on a balance sheet  — ASSET
  • 4D Obey, as advice — HEED
  • 5D Cat’s feet — PAWS

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

I can never play enough word games. If you want to play something similar to the NYT Mini, I recommend the LA Times and the Washington Post crosswords. If you fancy trying something else, check out Strands and Spelling Bee. The New York Times is the place to be for word games.

