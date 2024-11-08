‘Video game character with an L on his hat’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Dot Esports is a video games website, so this NYT Mini Crossword clue was right up my street. I got the answer in seconds. Read on if you want some help with the “Video game character with an ‘L’ on his hat” clue.

“Video game character with an L on his hat” Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword hints

Eight across. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: His name ends with the letter “I.”

Stop right there. I’m seconds away from revealing the answer.

“Video game character with an L on his hat” NYT Mini answer

Did you get it? The solution for the “Video game character with an ‘L’ on his hat” clue on the Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “LUIGI.” You know, that Italian builder? He’s the brother of famous sibling Mario and has appeared in almost countless Nintendo video games since 1983. He typically wears a green hat and overalls.

“Video game character with an L on his hat” clue difficulty rating

Personally, I thought this was easy, but I know not everyone is knowledgeable about video games. You might know Mario but not be as familiar with his lanky brother, Luigi. Even if you know him, there are thousands of video games and even more characters. I’m giving this clue a two out of five on the difficulty rating scale.

All Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Boringly dull — BLAH

Boringly dull — 5A Take a moment to think — PAUSE

Take a moment to think — 7A Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans — ANISE

Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans — 8A Conduced, as a campaign — WAGED

Conduced, as a campaign — 9A Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil — SLIT

Down

1D Boringly dull — BANAL

Boringly dull — 2D Video game character with an “L” on his hat — LUIGI

Video game character with an “L” on his hat — 3D Liability’s opposite on a balance sheet — ASSET

Liability’s opposite on a balance sheet — 4D Obey, as advice — HEED

Obey, as advice — 5D Cat’s feet — PAWS

