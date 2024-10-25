Forgot password
‘Messaging, AOL-style’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the "Messaging, AOL-style" clue on the Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword.
Kacee Fay
Published: Oct 25, 2024

There are lots of unique ways to communicate with others, and the “Messaging, AOL-style” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to recall a very specific one. This can be a tricky hint to solve since you’re searching for a super-specific type of communication.

If this one has you stumped and is preventing you from progressing, here are some hints and the official answer for the “Messaging, AOL-style” clue on the Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Messaging, AOL-style’ Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Messaging, AOL-style clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
You need a five-letter word to solve this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It starts with the letter “I.”
  • Hint 2: A quick way of sending personal and private messages.
  • Hint 3: We were _____ back and forth all day.
  • Hint 4: Add an “ING” at the end.

It’s time to reveal the answer, so stop right here until you’re ready to see if you got it right.

‘Messaging, AOL-style’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Messaging, AOL-style” hint on the Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “IMING.” This word refers to the process of sending someone an instant message, which used to be a big part of the website AOL.

‘Messaging, AOL-style’ clue difficulty rating

“IMING” is still a fairly common phrase for messaging in many different contexts, so I don’t think it’s a super tough word to arrive at with the given clue. This isn’t one of the overall easiest hints I’ve seen, but it’s also not one of the hardest, so I’m giving the “Messaging, AOL-style” clue a three out of five difficulty rating since I think it falls somewhere in the middle.

All Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

  • 1D Sink fixture — BASIN
  • 2D Messaging, AOL-style — IMING
  • 3D Row of five that prompts you to shout “7-Across!” — OOOOO
  • 4D Sleeveless top for layering — CAMI
  • 5D Taxi — CAB

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re eager for more word games while you wait for the next daily NYT Mini Crossword puzzle to release, you’ve got plenty of great options to choose from. If it’s more crossword fun you’re after, the LA Times and the Washington Post are great options since both of them have lots of fresh hints waiting to be solved. You also might consider trying Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re looking for a different type of puzzle to tackle.

