crossword puzzle with japanese flags and the words "japanese electronics brand"
Image by Dot Esports
Word Games

‘Japanese electronics brand’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here's the solution for the Japanese electronics brand" clue on the Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword.
Published: Oct 25, 2024 04:02 am

Japan is an amazing country. Raw fish on rice, a flourishing animation industry, video games bursting at the seams, and apparently a lot of electronics brands. There are so many brands it’s hard to keep up—and answer today’s clue in the NYT Mini Crossword.

“Japanese electronics brand” Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword hints

NYT Crossword Mini highlighting the "japenese electronics brand" clue.
Five across. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “O.”
  • Hint 2: Definitely not Seiko.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “C.”
  • Hint 4: Known for mobile phones, digital cameras, digital watches, and more.

Stop right there—I’m about to reveal the answer.

“Japanese electronics brand” NYT Mini Crossword answer

Did you get it? The solution for the “Japanese electronics brand” clue on the Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword is “CASIO.” There are plenty of Japanese electronics brands, but only so many are five letters long. Founded in 1946, the Japanese company introduced the first compact electronic calculator to the world. Thanks, Casio!

“Japanese electronics brand” clue difficulty rating

I didn’t have much trouble with this clue, but I can imagine why you might have struggled to come up with the answer. There are almost countless Japanese electronics brands, and Casio isn’t exactly the first to come to mind. I’m actually wearing a Casio watch right now, so that probably helped (seriously, it’s green). I’m giving this NYT Mini Crossword clue a three out of five on the difficulty rating scale.

All Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A Blurb on a Bumble profile — BIO
  • 4A Pattern that helps you blend in, informally — CAMO
  • 5A Japanese electronics brand — CASIO
  • 6A _ acid (protein builder) — AMINO
  • 7A Cry when you see 3-Down on your card — BINGO

Down

  • 1D Sink fixture — BASIN
  • 2D Messaging, AOL-style — IMING
  • 3D Row of five that prompts you to shout “7-Across!” — OOOOO
  • 4D Sleeveless top for layering — CAMI
  • 5D Taxi — CAB

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Fancy playing another word game after finishing the NYT Mini? Check out the LA Times and the Washington Post for something similar. If you want to play something else entirely, Strands and Spelling Bee are both great alternatives.

