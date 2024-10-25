‘Blurb on a Bumble profile’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re unfamiliar with the dating app Bumble, solving the “Blurb on a Bumble profile” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle might be tough. This answer is much easier than you might expect, but it’s a purposefully misleading hint.

You don’t want to let the “Blurb on a Bumble profile” clue stop you from completing the Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, so here are some hints and the official answer to help you solve this one.

‘Blurb on a Bumble profile’ Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The solution is a super short three-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It starts with a “B.”

It starts with a “B.” Hint 2: A short written section that helps you get to know a person better.

A short written section that helps you get to know a person better. Hint 3: It’s also a prefix relating to life.

It’s also a prefix relating to life. Hint 4: It ends with the letter “O.”

Stop right here because I’m going to reveal the answer now. Only continue once you’re ready to learn it.

‘Blurb on a Bumble profile’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Blurb on a Bumble profile” clue on the Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword is “BIO.” This word refers to a short biographical section about someone. Bumble has this feature, but so do most social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

‘Blurb on a Bumble profile’ clue difficulty rating

“BIO” isn’t a super tough solution to arrive at with the given “Blurb on a Bumble profile clue” if you’re familiar with Bumble, but if you aren’t, it’s easy to overthink this one. The way this clue is worded can easily have you searching for something more specific or complex than “BIO” for the solution.

Since this one seems intentionally designed to make you overthink, I’m giving it a four out of five difficulty rating. The hint and solution are fairly simple, but it is easy to get tripped up.

All Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Blurb on a Bumble profile — BIO

Blurb on a Bumble profile — 4A Pattern that helps you blend in, informally — CAMO

Pattern that helps you blend in, informally — 5A Japanese electronics brand — CASIO

Japanese electronics brand — 6A _ acid (protein builder) — AMINO

_ acid (protein builder) — 7A Cry when you see 3-Down on your card — BINGO

Down

1D Sink fixture — BASIN

Sink fixture — 2D Messaging, AOL-style — IMING

Messaging, AOL-style — 3D Row of five that prompts you to shout “7-Across!” — OOOOO

Row of five that prompts you to shout “7-Across!” — 4D Sleeveless top for layering — CAMI

Sleeveless top for layering — 5D Taxi — CAB

