Someone using a dating app and a bumble bee flying next to the Blurb on a Bumble profile clue.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Blurb on a Bumble profile’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the one down "Blurb on a Bumble profile" hint on the Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 25, 2024 07:44 am

If you’re unfamiliar with the dating app Bumble, solving the “Blurb on a Bumble profile” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle might be tough. This answer is much easier than you might expect, but it’s a purposefully misleading hint.

You don’t want to let the “Blurb on a Bumble profile” clue stop you from completing the Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, so here are some hints and the official answer to help you solve this one.

‘Blurb on a Bumble profile’ Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Blurb on a Bumble profile clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
The solution is a super short three-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It starts with a “B.”
  • Hint 2: A short written section that helps you get to know a person better.
  • Hint 3: It’s also a prefix relating to life.
  • Hint 4: It ends with the letter “O.”

Stop right here because I’m going to reveal the answer now. Only continue once you’re ready to learn it.

‘Blurb on a Bumble profile’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Blurb on a Bumble profile” clue on the Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword is “BIO.” This word refers to a short biographical section about someone. Bumble has this feature, but so do most social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

‘Blurb on a Bumble profile’ clue difficulty rating

“BIO” isn’t a super tough solution to arrive at with the given “Blurb on a Bumble profile clue” if you’re familiar with Bumble, but if you aren’t, it’s easy to overthink this one. The way this clue is worded can easily have you searching for something more specific or complex than “BIO” for the solution.

Since this one seems intentionally designed to make you overthink, I’m giving it a four out of five difficulty rating. The hint and solution are fairly simple, but it is easy to get tripped up.

All Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A Blurb on a Bumble profile — BIO
  • 4A Pattern that helps you blend in, informally — CAMO
  • 5A Japanese electronics brand — CASIO
  • 6A _ acid (protein builder) — AMINO
  • 7A Cry when you see 3-Down on your card — BINGO

Down

  • 1D Sink fixture — BASIN
  • 2D Messaging, AOL-style — IMING
  • 3D Row of five that prompts you to shout “7-Across!” — OOOOO
  • 4D Sleeveless top for layering — CAMI
  • 5D Taxi — CAB

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Feeling up for more word game fun? There are lots of great word games worth completing after you finish today’s NYT Mini Crossword. The LA Times and the Washington Post are great options if you want to tackle some more crossword puzzles. You also might enjoy Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re up for something different.

