Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Many a film at Sundance NYT Mini Crossword clue.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Many a film at Sundance’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the seven across "Many a film at Sundance" clue on the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 8, 2024 07:28 am

Movies fall into all kinds of unique genres, and since there are so many to choose from, finding the right one for the “Many a film at Sundance” NYT Mini Crossword clue can be tricky. Only one option works here, so you must uncover the correct solution.

Recommended Videos

This is a fairly easy clue to get stumped by since there are lots of ways to interpret it. It’s an essential one to solve, so here are some hints and the official solution for the “Many a film at Sundance” clue on the Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Many a film at Sundance’ Oct. 8 Mini Crossword hints

The Many a film at Sundance clue on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The solution is five letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “E.”
  • Hint 2: Not belonging to a major company.
  • Hint 3: Many video games are also this.
  • Hint 4: It starts with the letter “I.”

It’s time to reveal the answer now, so don’t read the next section until you’re ready to learn it.

‘Many a film at Sundance’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Many a film at Sundance” clue on the Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword is “INDIE.” This word refers to a film company, music group or artist, record label, video game developer, or similar person or group independent of a big company. Many films at the Sundance Film Festival are called “INDIE” since it’s an independent film festival.

‘Many a film at Sundance’ clue difficulty rating

You can interpret the “Many a film at Sundance” clue in many different ways, so until you realize you’re looking for a genre, this is a pretty tough one to solve. Once you do recognize the solution as a film genre, it’s much easier to arrive at the correct answer. It’s still much trickier than your average clue, so I’m giving it a four out of five difficult rating.

All Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A ____apple — ADAMS
  • 6A Apple____ — SAUCE
  • 7A Many a film at Sundance — INDIE
  • 8A Plants with leafy fronds — FERNS
  • 9A Droop — SAG

Down

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Once you have finished with the Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword, consider working on the LA Times and the Washington Post next. If you’re looking for something different, you also might enjoy Strands and Spelling Bee. All of these options are great word games you’ll probably enjoy if you’re a fan of the NYT Mini.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter