‘Many a film at Sundance’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Movies fall into all kinds of unique genres, and since there are so many to choose from, finding the right one for the “Many a film at Sundance” NYT Mini Crossword clue can be tricky. Only one option works here, so you must uncover the correct solution.
This is a fairly easy clue to get stumped by since there are lots of ways to interpret it. It’s an essential one to solve, so here are some hints and the official solution for the “Many a film at Sundance” clue on the Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword.
‘Many a film at Sundance’ Oct. 8 Mini Crossword hints
- Hint 1: It ends with the letter “E.”
- Hint 2: Not belonging to a major company.
- Hint 3: Many video games are also this.
- Hint 4: It starts with the letter “I.”
It’s time to reveal the answer now, so don’t read the next section until you’re ready to learn it.
‘Many a film at Sundance’ NYT Mini answer
The solution for the “Many a film at Sundance” clue on the Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword is “INDIE.” This word refers to a film company, music group or artist, record label, video game developer, or similar person or group independent of a big company. Many films at the Sundance Film Festival are called “INDIE” since it’s an independent film festival.
‘Many a film at Sundance’ clue difficulty rating
You can interpret the “Many a film at Sundance” clue in many different ways, so until you realize you’re looking for a genre, this is a pretty tough one to solve. Once you do recognize the solution as a film genre, it’s much easier to arrive at the correct answer. It’s still much trickier than your average clue, so I’m giving it a four out of five difficult rating.
All Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers
Across
- 1A ____apple — ADAMS
- 6A Apple____ — SAUCE
- 7A Many a film at Sundance — INDIE
- 8A Plants with leafy fronds — FERNS
- 9A Droop — SAG
Down
- 1D “You wish!” — AS IF
- 2D “Great” big dogs — DANES
- 3D ___ McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades — AUDRA
- 4D Hosting an open mic, informally — MCING
- 5D Understands — SEES
Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword
Once you have finished with the Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword, consider working on the LA Times and the Washington Post next. If you’re looking for something different, you also might enjoy Strands and Spelling Bee. All of these options are great word games you’ll probably enjoy if you’re a fan of the NYT Mini.
Published: Oct 8, 2024 07:28 am