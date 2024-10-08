Image Credit: Bethesda
Two trophies above the clue, 'McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades' from the NYT Mini Crossword
Image by Dot Esports
‘McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Here's the answer to three-down.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|

Published: Oct 7, 2024 09:50 pm

Although there are countless actresses, only one fits the bill for today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades.” You’ll find the answer to this Oct. 8 clue below.

‘McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades’ NYT Oct. 8 Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

The clue, 'McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades' from the NYT Mini Crossword highlighted in blue and yellow
This is a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT
  • Hint 1: Her name starts with an “A.”
  • Hint 2: It also ends with an “A.”
  • Hint 3: It contains one other vowel.
  • Hint 4: Her name rhymes with “aura.”

The answer to theMcDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accoladesclue from the Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “AUDRA.” Audra McDonald is an actress and singer best known for her roles as Madame Garderobe in the live-action Beauty and the Beast and Dr. Naomi Bennett in Private Practice.

NYT Oct. 8 Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers

Across

  • 1A ____apple—ADAMS
  • 6A Apple____—SAUCE
  • 7A Many a film at Sundance—INDIE
  • 8A Plants with leafy fronds—FERNS
  • 9A Droop—SAG

Down

  • 1D “You wish!”AS IF
  • 2D “Great” big dogs—DANES
  • 3D ___ McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades—AUDRA
  • 4D Hosting an open mic, informally—MCING
  • 5D Understands—SEES

‘McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades’ crossword clue difficulty, answered

This clue might have been tough if you don’t actively watch television, movies, or Broadway shows. Even then, Audra is a unique name, so this clue would have been hard to guess from a few hints. As this clue is so challenging and not entirely solvable with a few clues, I’m giving it a difficulty rating of five out of five.

Best mini puzzles to try today

If you enjoy fun and challenging mini puzzles, try the following mini crosswords from the LA Times or the Washington Post. Or these word-based games from the NYT: Strands or Spelling Bee.

Author
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews is a staff writer for Dot Esports with a dual degree in business and human resource management. After discovering her passion for creative writing and gaming, she now writes about MOBAs, MMOs, and cozy games.
