‘McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Although there are countless actresses, only one fits the bill for today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades.” You’ll find the answer to this Oct. 8 clue below.
- Hint 1: Her name starts with an “A.”
- Hint 2: It also ends with an “A.”
- Hint 3: It contains one other vowel.
- Hint 4: Her name rhymes with “aura.”
The answer to the “McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades” clue from the Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “AUDRA.” Audra McDonald is an actress and singer best known for her roles as Madame Garderobe in the live-action Beauty and the Beast and Dr. Naomi Bennett in Private Practice.
NYT Oct. 8 Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers
Across
- 1A ____apple—ADAMS
- 6A Apple____—SAUCE
- 7A Many a film at Sundance—INDIE
- 8A Plants with leafy fronds—FERNS
- 9A Droop—SAG
Down
- 1D “You wish!”—AS IF
- 2D “Great” big dogs—DANES
- 3D ___ McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades—AUDRA
- 4D Hosting an open mic, informally—MCING
- 5D Understands—SEES
‘McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades’ crossword clue difficulty, answered
This clue might have been tough if you don’t actively watch television, movies, or Broadway shows. Even then, Audra is a unique name, so this clue would have been hard to guess from a few hints. As this clue is so challenging and not entirely solvable with a few clues, I’m giving it a difficulty rating of five out of five.
Best mini puzzles to try today
Published: Oct 7, 2024 09:50 pm