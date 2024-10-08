‘McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Although there are countless actresses, only one fits the bill for today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades.” You’ll find the answer to this Oct. 8 clue below.

‘McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades’ NYT Oct. 8 Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

This is a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT

Hint 1: Her name starts with an “A.”

Her name starts with an “A.” Hint 2: It also ends with an “A.”

It also ends with an “A.” Hint 3: It contains one other vowel.

It contains one other vowel. Hint 4: Her name rhymes with “aura.”

The answer to the “McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades” clue from the Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “AUDRA.” Audra McDonald is an actress and singer best known for her roles as Madame Garderobe in the live-action Beauty and the Beast and Dr. Naomi Bennett in Private Practice.

NYT Oct. 8 Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers

Across

1A ____apple— ADAMS

____apple— 6A Apple____— SAUCE

Apple____— 7A Many a film at Sundance— INDIE

Many a film at Sundance— 8A Plants with leafy fronds— FERNS

Plants with leafy fronds— 9A Droop—SAG

Down

1D “You wish!”— AS IF

“You wish!”— 2D “Great” big dogs— DANES

“Great” big dogs— 3D ___ McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades— AUDRA

___ McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades— 4D Hosting an open mic, informally— MCING

Hosting an open mic, informally— 5D Understands—SEES

‘McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades’ crossword clue difficulty, answered

This clue might have been tough if you don’t actively watch television, movies, or Broadway shows. Even then, Audra is a unique name, so this clue would have been hard to guess from a few hints. As this clue is so challenging and not entirely solvable with a few clues, I’m giving it a difficulty rating of five out of five.

Best mini puzzles to try today

