‘You wish!’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

“You wish” is one of the challenging clues from today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. And if you aren’t sure of the answer, that’s likely why you’re here. But you’ll find the answer to this clue from the Oct. 8 crossword puzzle below.

‘You wish!’ Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

This is the clue for one down. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT

Hint 1: It’s two words.

It’s two words. Hint 2: The first word starts with an “A.”

The first word starts with an “A.” Hint 3: The second word starts with an “I.”

The second word starts with an “I.” Hint 4: It means to be disbelieving.

The answer to the “You wish!” clue from the Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “AS IF.” “You wish” is often said to someone to tell them what they want to be true or wish to happen won’t come true or happen. “As if” is another way of saying that you don’t believe something is possible.

Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers

Across

1A ____apple— ADAMS

____apple— 6A Apple____— SAUCE

Apple____— 7A Many a film at Sundance— INDIE

Many a film at Sundance— 8A Plants with leafy fronds— FERNS

Plants with leafy fronds— 9A Droop—SAG

Down

1D “You wish!”— AS IF

“You wish!”— 2D “Great” big dogs— DANES

“Great” big dogs— 3D ___ McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades— AUDRA

___ McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades— 4D Hosting an open mic, informally— MCING

Hosting an open mic, informally— 5D Understands—SEES

How tough was the crossword clue, ‘You wish!’ to solve?

I always find the toughest clues in these mini crosswords to be the ones that have two or three-word answers. And this clue has a two-word answer. It honestly wasn’t until I’d finished the entire crossword that I uncovered the answer. Because this clue was so tricky, I’m giving it a difficulty rating of five out of five.

Mini puzzles to try today

