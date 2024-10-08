Image Credit: Bethesda
A wand and crossed fingers above the clue, you wish, from the nyt mini crossword puzzle
Image by Dot Esports
Word Games

‘You wish!’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here's the answer to the clue "You Wish!"
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Published: Oct 7, 2024 09:29 pm

“You wish” is one of the challenging clues from today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. And if you aren’t sure of the answer, that’s likely why you’re here. But you’ll find the answer to this clue from the Oct. 8 crossword puzzle below.

‘You wish!’ Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

the clue, you wish, highlighted in blue and yellow on the nyt mini crossword puzzle
This is the clue for one down. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT
  • Hint 1: It’s two words.
  • Hint 2: The first word starts with an “A.”
  • Hint 3: The second word starts with an “I.”
  • Hint 4: It means to be disbelieving.

The answer to the “You wish!” clue from the Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “AS IF.” “You wish” is often said to someone to tell them what they want to be true or wish to happen won’t come true or happen. “As if” is another way of saying that you don’t believe something is possible.

Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers

Across

  • 1A ____apple—ADAMS
  • 6A Apple____—SAUCE
  • 7A Many a film at Sundance—INDIE
  • 8A Plants with leafy fronds—FERNS
  • 9A Droop—SAG

Down

  • 1D “You wish!”—AS IF
  • 2D “Great” big dogs—DANES
  • 3D ___ McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades—AUDRA
  • 4D Hosting an open mic, informally—MCING
  • 5D Understands—SEES

How tough was the crossword clue, ‘You wish!’ to solve?

I always find the toughest clues in these mini crosswords to be the ones that have two or three-word answers. And this clue has a two-word answer. It honestly wasn’t until I’d finished the entire crossword that I uncovered the answer. Because this clue was so tricky, I’m giving it a difficulty rating of five out of five.

