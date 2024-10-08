‘You wish!’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

“You wish” is one of the challenging clues from today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. And if you aren’t sure of the answer, that’s likely why you’re here. But you’ll find the answer to this clue from the Oct. 8 crossword puzzle below.
‘You wish!’ Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer
- Hint 1: It’s two words.
- Hint 2: The first word starts with an “A.”
- Hint 3: The second word starts with an “I.”
- Hint 4: It means to be disbelieving.
The answer to the “You wish!” clue from the Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “AS IF.” “You wish” is often said to someone to tell them what they want to be true or wish to happen won’t come true or happen. “As if” is another way of saying that you don’t believe something is possible.
Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers
Across
- 1A ____apple—ADAMS
- 6A Apple____—SAUCE
- 7A Many a film at Sundance—INDIE
- 8A Plants with leafy fronds—FERNS
- 9A Droop—SAG
Down
- 1D “You wish!”—AS IF
- 2D “Great” big dogs—DANES
- 3D ___ McDonald, Broadway actress with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy accolades—AUDRA
- 4D Hosting an open mic, informally—MCING
- 5D Understands—SEES
How tough was the crossword clue, ‘You wish!’ to solve?
I always find the toughest clues in these mini crosswords to be the ones that have two or three-word answers. And this clue has a two-word answer. It honestly wasn’t until I’d finished the entire crossword that I uncovered the answer. Because this clue was so tricky, I’m giving it a difficulty rating of five out of five.
Published: Oct 7, 2024 09:29 pm