After months of anticipation, players finally get to lay their hands on the newest Warframe added to the game: the Wisp Prime.

Well, after they go through an elaborate process of getting it, that is. The good news is that there are multiple ways of getting Wisp Prime for yourself. The sucky part is that every method either takes your time or money.

All worth it for this amazing new frame, right? Then you’ll want to know exactly how you can get Wisp Prime for yourself in Warframe. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered on that end.

How do you get the Wisp Prime in Warframe?

The original Wisp blueprint as well as its components can be acquired as drops from the

Rapalolyst. The Wisp Prime blueprint and components can randomly be acquired from the new Void Relics, however.

There are three primary ways in which you can get the Wisp Prime. The most intuitive method is by farming it on your own. The blueprint, neuroptics, chassis, and system components are each distributed within the drop table of Void Relics.

The following are the relics from which the components can be obtained:

Wisp Prime Blueprint – Axi W3 (Rare)

Wisp Prime Chassis – Lith W3 (Rare)

Wisp Prime Neuroptics – Meso K6 (Uncommon)

Wisp Prime Systems – Neo D7 (Common)

The second method is through buying the Wisp Prime components from players who have already gotten it for themselves. Right now, the price for these components might be a little costly, but if you stay patient for a week or two, you can get them for much cheaper.

The third method is also the quickest one, and that is through buying the official bundle. Through Prime Access, you can simply buy equipment that you would otherwise be extracting from Void Relics.

