How to get Wisp Prime Relics in Warframe

In Warframe, Wisp has been a fan favorite for a long time. Now, the best girl is getting elevated, and Wisp Prime is available to farm. As usual, you’ll need to get your hands on specific Wish Prime Relics to be able to make this particular gilded goddess of utility and support.

Wisp Prime Relics

To build Wisp, you will need to farm the following Relics:

Blueprint – Axi W3 (Rare)

Chassis – Lith W3 (Rare)

Systems – Neo D7 (Common)

Neuroptics – Meso K6 (Uncommon)

The best place to farm Prime Relics in Warframe

Prime Relics drop as rewards from completed missions or from Rotations of endless missions. There are certain places you should go, however, if you are targeting specific types of Relics.

Lith – Hepit in the Void. This quick Capture has a huge percentage chance of dropping a Lith Relic upon completion. You should be able to fly through the mission in anywhere from 30 to 60 seconds, making for very fast farming.

– Hepit in the Void. This quick Capture has a huge percentage chance of dropping a Lith Relic upon completion. You should be able to fly through the mission in anywhere from 30 to 60 seconds, making for very fast farming. Meso – Io on Jupiter. A Defense mission, the A rotation has a great chance of dropping a Meso Relic. Do ten waves, then leave and repeat for Meso farming. There is no point in sticking around longer than that.

– Io on Jupiter. A Defense mission, the A rotation has a great chance of dropping a Meso Relic. Do ten waves, then leave and repeat for Meso farming. There is no point in sticking around longer than that. Neo – Xini on Eris. This Interception mission is a guaranteed Neo Relic on Rotation A.

– Xini on Eris. This Interception mission is a guaranteed Neo Relic on Rotation A. Axi – Xini on Eris. The B and C rotations on this Interception will drop an Axi Relic. This area allows you to farm Neo and Axi relics at the same time.

How to get unlock Relics

To unlock Relics, you need to play through Void Fissures missions. These can be launched from the Navigation screen and require you to collect an item called Reactant that will be dropped from glowing enemies. Picking up ten pieces of Reactant will open the Relic, and you can then select your reward at the end of the mission.

You will have the ability to pick the item that drops from your own Relic or any other item dropped from another player’s Relic. This is why targeted farming through the recruiting chat is always a good idea and makes getting the parts you seek easier, as everyone can run the same Relic.

All Wisp Prime Abilities

Reservoirs Will-O-Wisp Breach Surge Sol Gate Choose and summon a reservoir filled with motes that attach to and aid Wisp and her allies. Haste mote grants increased movement and attack speed. Vitality mote increases maximum health and heals over time. Shock mote stuns nearby enemies. Cast forward a spectral image of wisp to confuse and distract enemies. Reactivate to travel to its position. Hold to have the image travel faster and teleport to its position on release. Open a dimensional breach to overwhelm nearby enemies and cause them to release aggressive surge sparks when damaged. Wisp may also target a reservoir to teleport to it and double the range of the surge. Open a portal to the sun to irradiate enemies with a devastating beam of pure solar plasma. Hold fire to double damage at the cost of increased energy consumption. For the duration of an attack, enemies damaged by Sol Gate are increasingly more vulnerable to it.

All resources required to build Wisp Prime

This information is still being discovered, and we will update this guide as soon as we have the details.

About the author