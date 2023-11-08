Warcraft Rumble: How to get the Gnomelia Gearheart Battle Pet in WoW

There’s nothing better than building the ultimate minis team in Warcraft Rumble; except getting a mini as a Battle Pet in World of Warcraft. You can easily get the Gnomelia Gearheart Battle Pet for WoW if you complete specific steps.

How to get the Gnomelia Gearheart Battle Pet in WoW, explained

You can get the Gnomelia Gearheart Battle Pet in WoW by completing Warcraft Rumble’s Tutorial stage and defeating the boss, Hogger. However, your Warcraft Rumble and WoW accounts must be connected to the same Battle.net account for you to claim the Gnomelia Gearheart Battle Pet.

Warcraft Rumble’s tutorial isn’t challenging to complete as you will get many prompts, tips, and suggestions to help you learn how to battle, the different maps, and battle strategies. But defeating Hogger can be tricky.

How to defeat Hogger in Warcraft Rumble

To defeat Hogger in Warcraft Rumble, you must defeat his army as they spawn, capture the Siege Arrow Tower, and kill Hogger.

Before diving into this battle, there are a few minis you’ll want to have on your team and a few tips and tricks to defeat him you should know:

Mini suggestions: Gryphon Rider, Darkspear Troll, S.A.F.E Pilot, and Chain Lightning. Depending on which mini you’ve selected, you’ll also need to deploy three more minis. This can be a combination of tanks or melee minis because, with the minis above, you already have ranged and AoE spells, so you need some ground minis that can protect your backline. Mini deployment: When deploying your minis, ensure you deploy tanks and melee minis first, and then your ranged minis. This ensures your mages, archers, spearmen, and other ranged minis can attack safely without taking damage, at least until your tanks and melee characters have been defeated. But by then, you’ll hopefully have defeated the enemy and can make your way to Hogger. Map Areas of Interest: On the map, you will see rocks your miner can mine for extra gold, a pathing arrow (this shows which direction your minis will take. On this map, it’s pointing you to the enemy siege arrow), and the Siege Arrow Tower, where you’ll need to destroy it and capture it to move. Battle strategy: As soon as you press ‘start,’ change the pathing arrow by pressing it. This means your minis will no longer be directed toward the siege arrow, and now they’ll be sent toward Hogger.

by pressing it. This means your minis will no longer be directed toward the siege arrow, and now they’ll be sent toward Hogger. Deploy one tank or melee mini to the tower (left lane)

to the tower Deploy a melee or tank mini and then a ranged mini toward the enemies in the right lane.

and then a toward the enemies in the Deploy your AoE spells, like S.A.F.E Pilot, to either help destroy the arrow tower or use it on Hogger . Chain Lightning, an AoE spell, should be used on a group of mobs as it sends lightning through several enemies. So, it’s more effective at clearing lots of enemies.

like S.A.F.E Pilot, to either help destroy the or use it on . Chain Lightning, an AoE spell, should be used on a group of mobs as it sends lightning through several enemies. So, it’s more effective at clearing lots of enemies. As your gold regenerates , ensure you always send a melee or tank first and then a ranged minion.

, ensure you always send a melee or tank first and then a ranged minion. Your right lane will reach Hogger first and will begin damaging him. You can then use AoE spells , like S.A.F.E Pilot, or minis directly on him or on the tower to help capture it if you haven’t done so already.

, like S.A.F.E Pilot, or minis or on the to help capture it if you haven’t done so already. If you’ve taken the tower, you can now spawn minis directly from it, which means you can start an all-out barrage. But, again, ensure melees and tanks are deployed first and your ranged minis second.

Tip: Always deploy your miner after a melee or tank mini because the enemy will target it, and you won’t be able to mine the rock and get extra gold.

If you follow these steps, you’ll finish this fight in no time. When I first started playing, I didn’t know minis could be deployed from a captured battlement or stone. However, after discovering it by accident, it makes all the difference in being able to get your minis to the boss in less time with fewer enemies standing in your way.

So, capturing them is essential and can turn the tide of a battle.

Once you’ve won the fight and have finished the tutorial, you will receive a notification that shows your Hearthstone and WoW rewards are now available. This means you can now get your Gnomelia Gearheart Battle Pet in WoW.

It may take a few hours for it to be available in WoW. Images via Blizzard Entertainment

Where to find your Gnomelia Gearheart Battle Pet in WoW

If you’ve correctly linked your Warcraft Rumble and WoW accounts to the same Battle.net account and have finished the tutorial and defeated Hogger, you will find your Gnomelia Gearheart Battle Pet in your WoW Pet Journal.

Open your Pet Journal from the Collections tab (Shift-P), and you will see your battle pet in your list. It is wrapped, meaning it’s still in its present box. To unwrap it, all you need to do is right-click. If you don’t see it, you may need to wait a little while. I didn’t see my pet in the journal until three hours after earning it.

This is everything you need to do to get your Gnomelia Gearheart Battle Pet in WoW.