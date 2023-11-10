Best Tirion Fordring build in Warcraft Rumble

He's one of the best leaders you can get.

There are several kinds of minis Warcraft Rumble, and Leaders are the most powerful of them all. You can choose among 14 different ones, and Tirion Fordring is one of the strongest you can have —provided you maximize his potential through your build and deck.

Building a mini can be long and tedious since you’ll have to level them up. But you’ll also have to choose between three talents that will usually grant them a unique passive to customize your strategy.

Then, all you’ll have left to do will be to build your deck around the Leader, choosing and leveling up the seven other minis to shape up a strong team. Here’s the best build and decks for Tirion Fordring in Warcraft Rumble.

Warcraft Rumble: Best Tirion Fordring build

He’s a great leader to have in your collection. | Screenshot via BigMath YouTube

Tirion Fordring traits, leader ability, and weaknesses in Warcraft Rumble

Tirion Fordring is one of the Leaders who boasts the most Traits. He’s an incredibly strong one-target damage dealer who also has some survivability, which isn’t to be underestimated. Here are all Traits of Tirion Fordring:

Melee : He only deals short ranged damage.

: He only deals short ranged damage. Tank : Granted more health and good at receiving Tower damage.

: Granted more health and good at receiving Tower damage. Healer : Can heal allies.

: Can heal allies. Armored : Enemies deal half less damage to him.

: Enemies deal half less damage to him. One-Target: He cannot deal AoE damage.

His Leader Ability plays a major part in his versatility. Called Holy Light, it allows him to heal the nearby ally units.

Tirion Fordring has a weakness against Squad units, though. If he’s overwhelmed by numbers, enemies will make quick work of him, which makes it key to surround him with some sort of protection even though he can heal and is tanky.

Best talent for Tirion Fordring in Warcraft Rumble

All Leaders can be equipped with one talent from a selection of three. For Tirion Fordring, you have the choice between two defensive options and one focused on attack. Here are the talents of Tirion Fordring:

Divine Shield : He gains a magical shield that absorbs all damage for five seconds when reaching 30 percent of health remaining.

: He gains a magical shield that absorbs all damage for five seconds when reaching 30 percent of health remaining. By The Light : Heals primary target for a double amount.

: Heals primary target for a double amount. Consecrate: Damages enemies nearby with regular waves.

All three talents can be strong based on the strategy you choose, but By The Light might not be the best since it’s highly situational. It’s not easy to find the perfect timing for this one.

On the contrary, Divine Shield is the one that will bring you the most value since it’s almost like a resurrection. It might save a crucial push or defense and make the difference in a game.

Consecrate is also a solid choice if you’re going for aggressiveness, but you’ll have to be sure of yourself. It can be good when Tirion Fordring is surrounded by a troop of enemies, but some waves might also not deal damage at all sometimes.

Best PvP and PvE Tirion Fordring deck build in Warcraft Rumble

Tirion Fordring is an Alliance mini. | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tirion Fordring is an Alliance leader, so you’ll want to focus on their playstyle and key units to build your deck around him. The most important thing is to get balance, which means you’ll need all sorts of units to have a wide variety of options while maximizing Tirion Fordring’s playstyle.

Here is an example of deck that can work both in PvP and PvE with Tirion Fordring.

Tirion Fordring (Cost: Four)

(Cost: Four) S.A.F.E. Pilot (Cost: Three): She’s incredibly versatile due to being able to be deployed anywhere on the map, so she’s a must in many decks—including this one.

(Cost: Three): She’s incredibly versatile due to being able to be deployed anywhere on the map, so she’s a must in many decks—including this one. Holy Nova (Cost: Three): This spell deals Elemental damage, which is effective against tanky units. You could also keep your Chain Lightning as your main spell, though.

(Cost: Three): This spell deals Elemental damage, which is effective against tanky units. You could also keep your as your main spell, though. Flamewaker (Cost: Four): This Alliance unit deals AoE ranged damage and is also strong against Armored targets.

(Cost: Four): This Alliance unit deals AoE ranged damage and is also strong against Armored targets. Banshee (Cost: Four): Although she features a high cost, the Banshee deals strong one-target ranged damage and is strong thanks to her Possession talent.

(Cost: Four): Although she features a high cost, the Banshee deals strong one-target ranged damage and is strong thanks to her Possession talent. Harvest Golem (Cost: Three): It’s a cheap mono-target melee unit that will provide versatility. Its strength is to come back to life once it’s taken down.

(Cost: Three): It’s a cheap mono-target melee unit that will provide versatility. Its strength is to come back to life once it’s taken down. Frostwolf Shaman (Cost: Four): It’s a strong support unit that will provide healing when Tirion Fordring isn’t around, in addition to dealing ranged one-target damage.

Tip: One of Tirion Fordring’s greatest strengths is his healing potential. Don’t underestimate that: He’ll be a lot stronger when deployed alongside a strong tank or DPS he can enable.

Overall, Tirion Fordring is one of the most versatile Leaders you can find in Warcraft Rumble. This means that you have some freedom in which units you want to pair him with. You can also choose one strong unit to pair him with such as the Abomination, who he will heal over time and assist.

As long as you have some kind of support, tanky units, and some Elemental, Ranged, AoE, and mono-target damage, you can swap pretty much all of those minis for something closer to your personal playstyle.