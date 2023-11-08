Best Baron Rivendare build in Warcraft Rumble

He's too OP not to have as your leader.

Baron Rivendare, the Bane of the Scarlet Crusade, is one of the best leaders in Warcraft Rumble. Moreover, he’s versatile and can be built to dominate in both PvE and PvP matches. However, he does have a few disadvantages that can be mitigated by ensuring he has the best build.

Here’s our best build for Baron Rivendare in Warcraft Rumble.

Warcraft Rumble: Best Baron Rivendare build

The best build for Baron Rivendare in Warcraft Rumble revolves around understanding his traits, leader ability, and weaknesses and choosing the best Talent and teammates who can mitigate his disadvantages.

Baron Rivendare traits, leader ability, and weaknesses in Warcraft Rumble

Baron Rivendare is the ultimate Undead leader. Images via Blizzard Entertainment

The Baron is a powerful, undead leader who has the traits Tank, Armored, Elemental, and Fast. His leader ability is called Army of the Dead, and his weakness is Squad Units, which means the following:

Traits: Tank: This means he has high health and can tank a lot of damage, especially from towers. Armored: He takes 50 percent less physical damage . Elemental: He deals elemental damage and is strong against armored enemies . Fast: He has the fastest-moving units . So, if you need to get to a tower quickly or to save your teammates, deploy him and he’ll get there before you know it.

Leader ability: Army of the Dead: Baron Rivendare will occasionally summon Skeletons at the buildings you control.

Weakness: Squad units: Squad units, as the name suggests, are a group of enemies who can deal damage, and they are strong against One-Target attack minis, like the Baron.



Tip: Squad units include enemy groups like Angry Chickens, Vultures, Raptors, Spiderlings, Skeletons, Defias Bandits, Murloc Tidehunters, and Skeleton Parties.

Best Talent for Baron Rivendare in Warcraft Rumble

The Baron is one of the S-tier minis in Warcraft Rumble. Image and Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

Like all minis, Baron Rivendare has three Talents available to him.

Chill of the Grave is the best Talent for Baron Rivendare because it means the Baron can effectively act as a tank and a damage dealer, and all of his summoned mages can stay safely behind him and whittle away at the enemy’s health bars. So, it’s super-effective and incredibly overwhelming, which is excellent in PvE and PvP situations.

The three talents are ranked as follows:

(Best) Chill of the Grave: He summons Skeletal Mages instead of Warriors. Death Pact: You will periodically sacrifice a nearby Skeleton to heal the Baron. (Avoid) Skeletal Frenzy: All nearby allied Skeletons gain Bloodlust, which means they gain an additional 33 percent movement and attack speed.

Best PvP and PvE Baron Rivendare deck build in Warcraft Rumble

The Gargoyle is available in the Undead P.A.C.K. Images via Blizzard Entertainment

The best Baron Rivendare build in Warcraft Rumble can be used in PvP and PvE because it’s highly versatile and oppressive. For this build, you’ll need the following minis:

Baron Rivendare (Cost: Four)

(Cost: Four) Ghoul (Cost: Two): They’re tanky, but they’re also weak against squad units. Avoid going into lanes solo.

(Cost: Two): They’re tanky, but they’re also weak against squad units. Avoid going into lanes solo. Quilboar (Cost: Two) It takes less elemental damage and can be played anywhere on the map, but it’s also weak against squad units.

(Cost: Two) It takes less elemental damage and can be played anywhere on the map, but it’s also weak against squad units. Harpies (Cost: Three): This is a squad unit, so the group of Harpies can overwhelm on-target minis, but they’re weak against AoE.

(Cost: Three): This is a squad unit, so the group of Harpies can overwhelm on-target minis, but they’re weak against AoE. Necromancer (Cost: Four) Great against armored units and can summon minions. This is great if you’re looking to dominate a lane. But it’s weak against squad units.

(Cost: Four) Great against armored units and can summon minions. This is great if you’re looking to dominate a lane. But it’s weak against squad units. Gargoyle (Cost: Four): They’re tanky and deal extra damage to siege towers. So, if you want a quick way to dominate a lane, use the Gargoyle, take control of the tower, and start deploying minis from there.

(Cost: Four): They’re tanky and deal extra damage to siege towers. So, if you want a quick way to dominate a lane, use the Gargoyle, take control of the tower, and start deploying minis from there. Blizzard (Cost: 4): This is a great AoE spell to take out clumps of enemies.

However, if you want more AoE damage, you can replace Quilboar with S.A.F.E Pilot, which means you can deploy her anywhere and take out a large group of mobs or attack the boss directly. Alternatively, pick the Huntress as she can also deal devastating AoE damage.

Tip: I got the Gargoyle mini through the Undead bundle. However, if you’re a free-to-play player, you can switch out Gargoyle for another tank like Grommash Hellscream or a tank and siege damage mini like the Molten Giant.

Baron Rivendare is an incredible Undead leader in the Warcraft Rumble meta, and with this build, you’ll become almost unstoppable.