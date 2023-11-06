Warcraft Rumble tips and tricks – new player guide

While experienced players dish out dangerous spells and summon threatening units in Warcraft Rumble, beginners can end up sitting on the sidelines scratching their heads, wondering where they should even start.

We’ve all been in this position when trying a new title, and our goal is to get you out of it as soon as possible through our Warcraft Rumble guide for beginners, below.

General guidelines to improve as a beginner in Warcraft Rumble

Essentials for a strong foundation. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Use your Gold wisely and how to earn more of it

Gold is a scarce resource in the game, and it is best used to unlock new content such as leaders, minis, and talent. Extra experience for your Minis can be obtained through other means, such as completing quests and defeating enemies.

Trading in your Gold for extra experience is not a good use of your resources, and you will likely regret it later on unless you plan on purchasing it with real money. While the thought of quickly leveling up your Minis may be appealing, you will quickly run out of Gold and have none left to purchase useful stuff.

The most efficient way to earn more Gold in the game is during the Arclight Surge events, which take place every Wednesday and Saturday at midnight. Each event takes three days, so you should have enough time to finish them before the next one starts. During the event, two random areas will be illuminated with blue light. These zones are quick to complete and will award you 40 Gold each, or 60 Gold each if you have purchased the permanent Gold and experience account boost.

Taking part in PvP can also give you some decent Gold rewards, but this game mode is not too beginner-friendly, so you might want to steer clear of it for now.

Leveling up quicker

When it comes to leveling up, it is a commonly known fact that completing quests has always reigned supreme. It has been and remains the quickest way to level up in Warcraft Rumble, and there’s not much else to say about it, because all you need to do is complete quests. So let’s look at a few other methods you can use to supplement the large amount of XP you gain from quests.

Participating in PvP battles is a great way to earn XP. If you win, you’ll get 18 XP, as well as exclusive rewards to help you improve your rank. While this type of endeavor is usually more challenging than PvE encounters, it provides a valuable opportunity to improve your tactics and skillset.

Dungeons are another potent source of XP. becoming accessible as you advance through the early phases of the game. As you progress, these modes will become more difficult, offering greater rewards in proportion to your achievements, with XP being a significant one.

And finally comes the in-game store. Within it, there are several options for gaining XP, ranging from items available in the in-game store to exclusive promotions and value packs, all of which will cost you real money. It is essential to remember that although these purchases can accelerate your progress, it is entirely possible to advance without making them. Leveling up organically remains the most rewarding path to take.

Trying new leaders

Before you begin your Warcraft Rumble journey, you will be tasked with making a crucial decision: picking a leader.

After the tutorial, each player is prompted to select one of three leaders to lead their team. The choices are random, so it is not worth giving it too much thought. Choose the leader who seems to be the best fit for your playstyle, as each one has something unique to offer. Furthermore, you can acquire and try out different leaders as you progress through the game, which is what we recommend.

The enemies you encounter are based on the level of your leader, so don’t worry if your new leader and army composition aren’t as strong as your main squad if you’re thinking about switching. Dungeons change the factions they allow in on a weekly basis, so you will need to have an army of each type ready so that you can continue to obtain the materials to improve your minis and upgrade your army slots.

Most of the time, it can be very fun to change up the play style you’ve been adopting by switching leaders and army compositions, offering a refreshing change of pace that every player could benefit from.

Building your army efficiently

To add onto the previous point where we touched upon armies briefly, it’s important to remember that with your units, maintaining an average deploy cost of around three is most optimal. A large number of high-cost units may be difficult to deploy and easily countered, so it is advisable to have a mix of low-cost and high-cost units in your army.

As a general guideline, you will need one or two tanks to absorb damage for your ranged units, a mini to deal with air units, one or two unbounds for opening chests and crowd control, and a boss killer like the Earth Elemental. Try out various combinations of minis to meet these conditions.

Your army will initially consist of the following minis: S.A.F.E. Pilot, Griffin Rider, Gnoll Brute, Dark Patrol, and Chain Lightning, plus your selected Leader. The S.A.F.E. Pilot is one of the more effective minis in this group, and it is also an unbound mini, which means it can be deployed anywhere on the map. It deals area-of-effect damage after a bit of delay, after which the pilot disembarks from her damaged plane and inflicts ranged damage to enemies.

The S.A.F.E. Pilot is the best mini to invest in from your starting army as you will end up benefiting from it for a long time. To improve upon the starter army further, you could consider getting another tank such as the Harvest Golem, which has the ability to come back from the dead, proving to be one of the perfect partners for the S.A.F.E. Pilot. Another option is to add an unbound unit to collect chests throughout the map.

Quick beginner tips and tricks to get better at Warcraft Rumble

Nifty tidbits to maximize your advantage. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Maximizing troop advantage

To be successful in Warcraft Rumble, it is essential to comprehend the strengths and weaknesses of the three distinct troop types. The troop triangle—Flying, Melee, and Ranged—is the foundation of an effective strategy.

For instance, if you face an opponent with melee troops, deploying flying units can be a tactical advantage because they are superior to melee units. By adapting your troop choices to take advantage of these advantages, you can significantly tip the scales of battle in your favor, which will reward your strategic foresight.

Prioritizing deck synergy

A well-rounded deck with troop synergies is a crucial aspect of strategic prowess. The ability to pair units that complement each other’s strengths while addressing their weaknesses can create a significant advantage. Try different combinations to find powerful synergies that can improve your performance on the battlefield.

Dealing with flying enemies

Regardless of the type of army you are building, you will need to acquire something inexpensive that can counter the Harpies, Gargoyles, and Drakes that your opponent will deploy. Blackrock Pyromancers are a top choice for players: they cost only three gold to deploy, can hit both ground and air units, and have an area-of-effect attack that is ideal for clearing out entire squads and preventing you from being overwhelmed by a large number of units at once.

There are a lot of spells that also do the job: Chain Lightning, Blizzard, Arcane Explosion, and Living Bomb are all effective spells against flying units. It is also advisable to have at least one flying unit in your army to give the enemy a taste of their own medicine.

Perfecting spell timing

Timing spell deployment is a skill that can be decisive in battle. For example, casting a spell that increases the damage of your troops just before a critical confrontation can be a game-changer.

Using spells at the right time can improve your troops’ performance in key battles. This can be the difference between victory and defeat in intense matches. Embrace the art of spell timing to make impactful contributions to battlefield dynamics.

Positioning your units well

The proper placement of your troops shifts their potency on the battlefield. Place melee units at the front to tank hits, ranged units in strategic positions to attack from a distance, and flying units for tactical mobility.

By making sure that each unit occupies the most optimal positions for them, you increase their effectiveness and improve their contribution during clashes.

Remember that while you can follow the various guidelines and implement the nifty tips that we have outlined for you in this guide to see success in the beginning phases of your journey through Warcraft Rumble, you will have to overcome hurdles and improvise on your strategies as you progress further into the game.

And the best way to improve is to jump into the game head first, especially now that you’ve gained the necessary knowledge from our guide.