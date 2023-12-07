When will Warcraft Rumble Season 2 release?

Time flies in the Warcraft Rumble universe, as the game’s already set to move to its second season. A new season translates to more playable and unlockable content, which can be accompanied by various bug fixes.

In the first Warcraft Rumble season, players got familiar with the game as Sylvanas Windrunner took the spotlight. The second Warcraft Rumble season will mark Chimaera’s arrival in the game, and a shift in the meta might also be on the horizon.

When will Warcraft Rumble Season Two go live?

Warcraft Rumble Season Two will be released on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Blizzard revealed the date in a short trailer featuring Chimaera. In the same trailer, the dragon is also showcased in gameplay clips, using various attacks.

The two-headed dragon will be of Uncommon rarity in Warcraft Rumble. Screenshot by Dot Esports By the looks of the gameplay trailer, it’ll be rather difficult to push against a well-placed Chimaera. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the patch goes live, make sure to check Warcraft Rumble’s store, G.R.I.D.. Considering this will be the first seasonal update Warcraft Rumble will receive, there’s a chance for Blizzard to feature new deals or seasonal items in the shop. If that’s not the case, you can always use the Big Red Button in Warcraft Rumble and refresh the store to find more valuable deals.

Around the time of the update, Warcraft Rumble might go down. You can check its server status to keep an eye on when the patch goes live. Upon installing the new content release, it should be business as usual, and you should hop back into the game to work toward the War Chest alongside your Guild buddies.