Best Grommash Hellscream build in Warcraft Rumble

Grommash Hellscream is one of the best melee leaders in Warcraft Rumble. If you are planning a ground assault, Grommash’s ability, Bloodlust, can make short work of enemies because of the attack speed it provides. This is the build I used, which got me through most of the game.

Warcraft Rumble: best Grommash Hellscream build

Grommash Hellscream. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You don’t need anything special. All you really need is Grommash himself, a couple of unlocked minis, and some basic understanding of the game.

It’s important to note that good synergy between your units is more important than the units themselves. Not even the strongest premium unit in the game is going to help you if you place them incorrectly. So please keep this in mind while going through the guide.

You don’t need to have spent any money in the game to use this build; however, if you are having fun and enjoying the game, you should consider dropping the developers a few bucks.

Best Grommash Hellscream build with variations in Warcraft Rumble

Grommash Hellscream best build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gryphon Rider (or any other inexpensive air unit): Most ground heroes in Warcraft Rumble can’t attack airborne units, and Grommash is no exception. It’s really demotivating when a small air unit can take out your leader singe-handedly. Now, the Gryphon Rider isn’t the best air unit, but it is handy when placed in the back, and it only costs two gold to summon. Whenever I’m leading an assault, I always place one of these in the back, just in case. It also comes in handy when airborne units are attacking my base; just make sure you place it AFTER they start attacking so they don’t get targeted first.

(or any other inexpensive air unit): Most ground heroes in Warcraft Rumble can’t attack airborne units, and Grommash is no exception. It’s really demotivating when a Now, the Gryphon Rider isn’t the best air unit, but it is handy when placed in the back, and it only costs two gold to summon. Whenever I’m leading an assault, It also comes in handy when airborne units are attacking my base; just make sure you place it AFTER they start attacking so they don’t get targeted first. Darkspear Troll : These guys have insane attacks despite dying to most attacks in only two hits. However, if you place them behind a tank, such as Grommash, they can offer invaluable extra firepower. They also only cost three gold, which isn’t too bad, especially considering they can make short work of most air units, too.

: These guys have insane attacks despite dying to most attacks in only two hits. However, if you such as Grommash, They also only cost three gold, which isn’t too bad, especially considering they can make too. Stonehoof Tauren: Even though Grommash is tough and can take a beating, you won’t always be able to summon him. This can be fixed by having an alternative tanky unit, and that’s where the Stonehoof Tauren comes in. This unit costs only four gold but can cover any situation when Grommash isn’t available. Not only that, but the Stonehoof Tauren also has a charge attack, which can come in handy in a pinch.

The blizzard spell can give you a huge advantage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blizzard : Always have a spell card in Warcraft Rumble. Unlike units, you can use spell cards anywhere on the map. Not only do they damage enemy units but they can also slow and poison them. Most importantly, if the enemy leader is missing just a few health points, all you have to do is cast a spell and win. Blizzard is useful in particular because it does both damage and slows enemies down. I can’t even begin to tell you how many times has this spell card saved me.

: Unlike units, you can use spell cards anywhere on the map. Not only do they damage enemy units but they can also slow and poison them. Most importantly, if the enemy leader is missing just a few health points, all you have to do is cast a spell and win. I can’t even begin to tell you how many times has this spell card saved me. Necromancer : If you put a necromancer behind a strong unit, he can become one of the most formidable minis in your army. The necromancer does decent ranged damage, which damages both ground and air units, but that’s not his biggest draw. While he is on the field, he will periodically summon skeleton units. He can summon up to three of these units. Now, the skeleton units aren’t strong, but they still contribute to the fight and c an draw attention away from other, more important units. If you play the Necromancer correctly, he can be quite the beast on the map.

: If you put a necromancer behind a strong unit, he can become one of the most formidable minis in your army. The necromancer does decent ranged damage, which damages both ground and air units, but that’s not his biggest draw. While he is on the field, He can summon up to three of these units. Now, the skeleton units aren’t strong, but they still contribute to the fight and c If you play the Necromancer correctly, he can be quite the beast on the map. Footmen (or any other ground unit): Either footmen or Warsong Grunts are a decent pick when it comes to taking out crossbows or claiming bases. Just place them on the map, and immediately, you have a small army. They work even better behind a tanky unit. You should also consider placing Darkspear Trolls or even a necromancer behind them for maximum efficiency.

You don’t need this exact build to win most fights. Many of the units here can be swapped for other similar units, and you’ll still get the same results. The most important thing is that you understand how each unit works, know where to place them, react to enemy behavior, and not waste gold on something you don’t need.

Have fun playing Warcraft Rumble.