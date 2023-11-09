Is WoW Rumble Down? – How to check WoW Rumble server status

As with most new releases, Warcraft Rumble has had plenty of technical and server issues, and it can be difficult to check if the mobile game is actually down, or if there’s just a problem on your end.

Warcraft Rumble allows you to choose from various legendary Warcraft characters to lead your small army in this Clash Royale-like mobile game. Upon release, Warcraft Rumble players faced issues preventing them from either downloading or accessing the game.

If you are trying to determine whether the issue is on your side or a larger problem with Warcraft Rumble’s servers, this is what you need to know.

How to tell if Warcraft Rumble is down

Jaina Proudmoore, Thrall, and Tirion are just some of the familiar faces in Warcraft Rumble | Image via Blizzard

Before you set out to see if Warcraft Rumble’s servers are down and preventing you from accessing the game, you should first check to see if there is an issue on your end. Being a mobile game, you should make sure that the app is up to date.

This is the most common reason that players, including myself, end up locked out of their game. If your app does not automatically install updates or patches, then I recommend returning to the app store to look for an update on the application’s page.

If this is not the issue, then I recommend checking out various community-driven websites to see if there is a larger issue with the servers. Warcraft Rumble’s X page (formerly Twitter), the Reddit community, and technical support forums can all give an indication if this is a widely experienced ongoing issue.

Down Detector is a popular website that allows community members to mark whenever there is an outage, with large-scale server issues usually causing an uptick in user reports. Though Down Detector tracks both World of Warcraft and Battle.net outages, it does not track Warcraft Rumble yet. Still, if there are server issues with Battle.net or WoW widely, then likely Warcraft Rumble might have some active technical difficulties as well.