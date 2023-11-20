PvP is one of the more exciting aspects of Warcraft Rumble, where you can battle against other players and earn epic rewards. While not every leader and mini is great, one PvP build is performing consistently, which you should try if you want to climb the ladder.

Best PvP build in Warcraft Rumble, explained

The best PvP build in Warcraft Rumble involves Baron Rivendare, who is one of the best Leaders in Warcraft Rumble, as well as several low-cost minis, including Skeletons, Quilboar, S.A.F.E Pilot, and Whelp Eggs. Huntress, who is a menace on the map because of her high AoE damage, is also a key part of the build.

All the mini’s you’ll need for the PvP build include:

Baron Rivendare (Four cost leader): Tanky, armored, fast, and deals single target damage.

Skeletons (Two cost): They can spawn anywhere on the map and appear as a squad.

Cheat Death (Three cost): You can prevent your character from death for a few seconds. Good substitutes: Blizzard or Chain Lightning. When I didn’t have Cheat Death, Blizzard was the spell I used because of the AoE damage and slow, and it can be game-changing when an enemy is about to get to a tower or if they’re about to kill your minis.

S.A.F.E Pilot (Three cost): She can be played anywhere on the map and deals AoE damage.

Quilboar (Two cost): He can appear anywhere on the map, takes less elemental damage, and deals excellent single-target damage.

Whelp Eggs(Three cost): This squad can appear anywhere on the map, is great against armored enemies, and is great against melee foes. Good substitutes: Harpies or Vultures.

Huntress (5-cost): She’s fast, takes less Elemental damage, and deals high AoE damage.

What’s great about this build is most of these minis are ones you get by playing Warcraft Rumble, meaning you don’t have to purchase the packages. Or you can buy them with gold, if they are available. If you don’t have all the minis yet, or if they aren’t available in your rotational store, there are suitable substitutes you can use in the meantime.

For your build order, you’ll want to start with your low-cost minis, Skeletons, and work your way up to your Huntress, using your spells as necessary to help deal extra damage or to strike at your opponent directly.

Your Huntress will be difficult for your opponent to overcome because she’s one of the best AoE DPS minis in Warcraft Rumble. So, if you can mitigate her weakness of single-target minis by pairing her with the Baron or a squad, she can push a single lane quite quickly, and you can use your minis like Skeletons or Whelp Eggs anywhere on the map to create a diversion or to overcome the enemy with sheer numbers.

Once you get the hang of the rotation and how to split push for pressure, this Rumble PvP build is oppressive and will help lead you to victory.