While there are five mini factions in Warcraft Rumble, the Undead faction contains one of the most powerful leaders in the meta. Minis from this faction will use Necromancy abilities, and there is an incredible build you can utilize to suit your PvP and PvE adventures.

Warcraft Rumble: best undead build

There are two ways you can create the best undead build in Warcraft Rumble: a strict Undead-only build or a mostly-Undead build, which offers variations for versatility and utility.

Best Undead-only build with variations in Warcraft Rumble

The best Undead-only build in Warcraft Rumble features Baron Rivendare as the Leader, alongside Necromancer, Ghoul, Skeleton Party, Gargoyle, Plague Farmer, and Skeletons, and their abilities include the following:

Baron Rivendare (Four cost) : He’s an armored tank that can take a lot of tower damage, he deals elemental damage, and he’s fast, which means he can quickly get to enemy units or towers, and he summons skeletons from towers. He’s weak against squads, so you’ll need to back him up with a squad unit or someone who deals AoE damage.

: He’s an armored tank that can take a lot of tower damage, he deals elemental damage, and he’s fast, which means he can quickly get to enemy units or towers, and he summons skeletons from towers. He’s weak against squads, so you’ll need to back him up with a squad unit or someone who deals AoE damage. Necromancer (Four cost): He continuously summons skeletons for protection, deals elemental damage, and is excellent against armored enemies. But, he too is weak against squad units, but this can be mitigated, if only slightly, by his skeletons.

He continuously summons skeletons for protection, deals elemental damage, and is excellent against armored enemies. But, he too is weak against squad units, but this can be mitigated, if only slightly, by his skeletons. Ghoul (Two cost): He’s a cheap tank that can consume the gold of fallen enemies to regain health. So, this is great, especially in a full-out battle, because he can consistently restore health.

He’s a cheap tank that can consume the gold of fallen enemies to regain health. So, this is great, especially in a full-out battle, because he can consistently restore health. Skeleton Party:

Gargoyle (Four cost) : It’s an armored flying tank that can take a great deal of tower damage, deals double the damage to towers, and takes 50 percent less physical damage. This means if you deploy him in a lane with a tower, you’ll gain lane priority if he can take control of the tower. However, he’s weak against squad units. So, you’ll need someone strong against squads to back him up if enemy squads are deployed.

: It’s an armored flying tank that can take a great deal of tower damage, deals double the damage to towers, and takes 50 percent less physical damage. This means if you deploy him in a lane with a tower, you’ll gain lane priority if he can take control of the tower. However, he’s weak against squad units. So, you’ll need someone strong against squads to back him up if enemy squads are deployed. Plague Farmer (Two cost): He bombards ground-only enemies with poisonous pumpkins. He’s excellent at dealing AoE damage, meaning he can effectively damage grouped enemies, but he’s weak against one-target units.

He bombards ground-only enemies with poisonous pumpkins. He’s excellent at dealing AoE damage, meaning he can effectively damage grouped enemies, but he’s weak against one-target units. Skeletons (Two cost): These can be deployed anywhere on the map, meaning you can deploy them outside your tower’s range, even in enemy territory. So, they’re perfect if you need to distract an enemy while taking a tower, or they can be used to claim a much-needed resource, like gold.

Tip: Gargoyle can only be obtained through the Undead P.A.C.K, which costs real-world money.

If you haven’t unlocked some of these minis, there are great alternatives you can use to create a mostly-Undead build. Some of the best alternate minis include:

Quilboar (Two cost): He can appear anywhere on the map and takes less elemental damage.

He can appear anywhere on the map and takes less elemental damage. Blizzard (Four cost): Frost rains from the sky, dealing AoE elemental damage and slowing the enemy’s attack and movement speed.

Frost rains from the sky, dealing AoE elemental damage and slowing the enemy’s attack and movement speed. Harpies (Three cost): They’re a squad of fast fliers who can deal decent damage.

They’re a squad of fast fliers who can deal decent damage. Darkspear Troll (Three cost ): He has one of the highest DPS totals in Warcraft Rumble, making him a great ranged damage dealer on your team.

): He has one of the highest DPS totals in Warcraft Rumble, making him a great ranged damage dealer on your team. Sylvanas Windrunner (Six cost): If you don’t have the Baron, Sylvanas is an excellent alternative because she deals incredible damage, and nearby minis gain 30 percent movement speed, which means you can pressure lanes quickly. When she dies, she summons a Banshee. So, you get two minis for the price of one.

The Undead faction is one of my favorites in Warcraft Rumble because it offers endless summons of skeletons and tanks, and some can even regenerate their health. But there are also excellent alternatives minis you can use to create a primarily Undead build that works just as well, if not better.