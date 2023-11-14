Picking your minis in Warcraft Rumble can make or break your game. So, I’m here to help you pick the best and most versatile units you can use in almost any situation in both PvP and PvE matches.

Troop tier list in Warcraft Rumble

Troop tier list. Image via Tiermaker, remix via Aleksandar Perisic

I went through every unit currently available in Warcraft Rumble to find the best ones that work in all situations and organized them into tiers. These tiers are based on unit power, special abilities, costs, and versatility. Also, every unit on this list

F-tier Troops in Warcraft Rumble

Smoke Bomb (one gold) – Don’t waste one gold and one unit spot. You’ll thank me later.

– Don’t waste one gold and one unit spot. You’ll thank me later. Living Bomb (six gold) – Sure, it can do a lot of damage, but come on! Six gold for a spell, no thank you!

– Sure, it can do a lot of damage, but come on! Six gold for a spell, no thank you! Core Hounds (six gold) – Two flaming tanks. If one dies, the other one rekindles it. Most of the time, they both die.

– Two flaming tanks. If one dies, the other one rekindles it. Most of the time, they both die. Molten Giant (six gold) – The only good thing about Molten Giant is that it takes forever to take him out. But once he is down, you’ll wonder why you wasted your gold.

– The only good thing about Molten Giant is that it takes forever to take him out. But once he is down, you’ll wonder why you wasted your gold. Warsong Grunts (five gold) – Slow, not that strong, and cost an absolute fortune. Not once did I find them helpful.

D-tier Troops in Warcraft Rumble

Gnoll Brute and Angry Chickens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flamewalker (four gold) – Despite his long-range melee attack, he goes down quickly. You could use him as an alternative tank until you get a better unit.

– Despite his long-range melee attack, he goes down quickly. You could use him as an alternative tank until you get a better unit. Spiderlings (two gold) – No matter how much I upgrade these guys, they never seem to do significant damage, even with their poison attacks.

– No matter how much I upgrade these guys, they never seem to do significant damage, even with their poison attacks. Frostwolf Shaman (four gold) – I’m sure Frostwolf Shaman will improve with each update, but as of writing this, there is little point in healing your units.

– I’m sure Frostwolf Shaman will improve with each update, but as of writing this, there is little point in healing your units. Angry Chickens (two gold) – While there are nine of them, a drop of a hat can take them out.

– While there are nine of them, a drop of a hat can take them out. Gnoll Brute (three or two gold) – You get this one at the start of the game, and you should also drop him as soon as you get something better.

– You get this one at the start of the game, and you should also drop him as soon as you get something better. Mountaineer (six gold) – For six gold, you get a ranged unit and a tank, and neither of them is great.

– For six gold, you get a ranged unit and a tank, and neither of them is great. Cheat Death (three gold) – On paper, Cheat Death prevents units from dying. Out on the field, however, it just makes units die a little slower.

– On paper, Cheat Death prevents units from dying. Out on the field, however, it just makes units die a little slower. Holy Nova (three gold) – Just like the Frostwolf Shaman, the Holy Nova isn’t that useful as of writing this. Hopefully, it will get better with a patch or two.

C-tier Troops in Warcraft Rumble

Arcane Blast (one or more gold) – It only costs one gold but can cost up to three, which also makes it more potent. There are better damaging spells.

– It only costs one gold but can cost up to three, which also makes it more potent. There are better damaging spells. Fire Elemental (four gold) – He dies fast for a tank and just seems to hit really slow. He becomes much better when buffed.

– He dies fast for a tank and just seems to hit really slow. He becomes much better when buffed. Firehammer (four gold) – If you place her behind a strong tank, she can be useful but if left alone, she is almost useless. For four gold, you can get much better and sturdier units.

– If you place her behind a strong tank, she can be useful but if left alone, she is almost useless. For four gold, you can get much better and sturdier units. Execute (three gold) – It’s too expensive for a spell and usually doesn’t even kill the enemy unit. It’s more useful in PvP than in PvE, especially when upgraded.

– It’s too expensive for a spell and usually doesn’t even kill the enemy unit. It’s more useful in PvP than in PvE, especially when upgraded. Footmen (five gold) – They are just way too expensive to craft but they offer good protection and decent damage.

– They are just way too expensive to craft but they offer good protection and decent damage. Skeletons (two gold) – I like these guys, but they aren’t as useful as Murloc hunters since they don’t have ranged attacks.

– I like these guys, but they aren’t as useful as Murloc hunters since they don’t have ranged attacks. Skeleton Party (four gold) – As cool as a party of skeletons might sound, these guys are only good once you upgrade them to a five-man…uh… five-skeleton team.

– As cool as a party of skeletons might sound, these guys are only good once you upgrade them to a five-man…uh… five-skeleton team. Vultures (one gold) – They are super weak, but they can take out air units and multiply quickly—great value for the price.

– They are super weak, but they can take out air units and multiply quickly—great value for the price. Ogre Mage (five gold) – He tanks, and he has a ranged attack. He is also expensive to summon and can’t take a lot of damage. There are better units than him for this price.

B-tier Troops in Warcraft Rumble

Gargoyle and Gryphon Rider. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Raptors (one gold) – They may be weak early on, but if you upgrade them, they can become quite an annoying storm of units, especially for such a low price.

– They may be weak early on, but if you upgrade them, they can become quite an annoying storm of units, especially for such a low price. Chain Lightning (two gold) – Chain lightning pretty much pokes the enemy units and just disappears. I’d rather use a more expensive spell, like Blizzard than this one.

– Chain lightning pretty much pokes the enemy units and just disappears. I’d rather use a more expensive spell, like Blizzard than this one. Bat Rider (two gold) – She can do decent damage but can just easily be taken out. She has a few good talents, but there are just better air units.

– She can do decent damage but can just easily be taken out. She has a few good talents, but there are just better air units. Plague Farmer (two gold) – Don’t diss him because of his looks because this undead farmer hits hard. His bomb does a lot of damage and also poisons everything it hits. Plus, he is only two gold.

– Don’t diss him because of his looks because this undead farmer hits hard. His bomb does a lot of damage and also poisons everything it hits. Plus, he is only two gold. Harvest Golem (three gold) – Can soak up decent damage, and it’s attack isn’t bad either. It also comes back to life after dying, making him really annoying to deal with.

– Can soak up decent damage, and it’s attack isn’t bad either. It also comes back to life after dying, making him really annoying to deal with. Murloc Tidehunters (two gold) – For two gold, you’ve got an annoying, powerful, and expendable pair of range units. They die fast, but they also get summoned back just as easily.

– For two gold, you’ve got an annoying, powerful, and expendable pair of range units. They die fast, but they also get summoned back just as easily. Dark Iron Miner (two gold) – Dark Iron Miner is great if you need to get to a gold deposit or a treasure chest fast. Otherwise, he is very limited.

– Dark Iron Miner is great if you need to get to a gold deposit or a treasure chest fast. Otherwise, he is very limited. Ghoul (two gold) – I really like this one. He hits pretty hard for a two-gold unit and can even take a bit of damage before dying. He can use cannibalization to eat the corpses of fallen enemies and become even stronger.

– I really like this one. He hits pretty hard for a two-gold unit and can even take a bit of damage before dying. He can use cannibalization to eat the corpses of fallen enemies and become even stronger. Gryphon Rider (two gold) – Gryphon Rider is probably the best starter air unit. She’s inexpensive, can damage air and ground units, and with an upgrade, she can hit them from far away.

– Gryphon Rider is probably the best starter air unit. She’s inexpensive, can damage air and ground units, and with an upgrade, she can hit them from far away. Goblin sappers (two gold) – For only two gold, they rush to the enemy base and kamikaze themselves into it. However, in PvP, they get taken out immediately by almost anything, even a weak spell.

– For only two gold, they rush to the enemy base and kamikaze themselves into it. However, in PvP, they get taken out immediately by almost anything, even a weak spell. Polymorph (three gold) – Turn any opponent into a weak sheep. As cool as it sounds, it’s very limited and doesn’t work for long. There are just better spells than this one.

– Turn any opponent into a weak sheep. As cool as it sounds, it’s very limited and doesn’t work for long. There are just better spells than this one. Gargoyle (four gold) – One of the few tanky air units that ignore enemies and only focus on structures. This can come in handy if you are close to the enemy base but very costly if you aren’t.

A-tier Troops in Warcraft Rumble

Pyromancer and Stonehoof Tauren. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Meat Wagon (three gold) – Talk about a perfect ranged unit. For only three gold, this thing hits things hard from pretty far off.

– Talk about a perfect ranged unit. For only three gold, this thing hits things hard from pretty far off. Blizzard (four gold) – A single blizzard spell can both damage and slow down an entire army giving you a few more precious seconds to prepare. What’s more, you can also use it to deal those last few damage points to your enemy base and steal a win.

– A single blizzard spell can both damage and slow down an entire army giving you a few more precious seconds to prepare. What’s more, you can also use it to deal those last few damage points to your enemy base and steal a win. Prowler (three gold) – Pretty good and stealthy tank, especially for the price. He also hits pretty hard — great if you pair him with a leader.

– Pretty good and stealthy tank, especially for the price. He also hits pretty hard — great if you pair him with a leader. Darkspear Troll (three gold) – When placed correctly, the Darkspear trolls do a lot of damage with their ranged attack. Yes, they are a little squishy, and there are certainly better units, but given how everyone starts out with them, it’s hard to deny how long they can carry you through the game.

– When placed correctly, the Darkspear trolls do a lot of damage with their ranged attack. Yes, they are a little squishy, and there are certainly better units, but given how everyone starts out with them, it’s hard to deny how long they can carry you through the game. Drake (four gold) – The Drake does a lot of damage and can be an absolute beast against any ground unit. It will even lay some drake whelp eggs for extra firepower.

– The Drake does a lot of damage and can be an absolute beast against any ground unit. It will even lay some drake whelp eggs for extra firepower. Pyromancer (three gold) – Definitely play her instead of Ogre Mage if you need a ranged unit. Sure, she is squishy, but she hits hard for only costing three gold.

– Definitely play her instead of Ogre Mage if you need a ranged unit. Sure, she is squishy, but she hits hard for only costing three gold. Stonehoof Tauren (four gold) – An excellent tank for four gold. Tough, not expensive, hits hard, and has a charge attack.

– An excellent tank for four gold. Tough, not expensive, hits hard, and has a charge attack. Necromancer (four gold) – Let him walk for a bit and he’ll summon a few skeletons to help him out. His range attack is also great, even though he can’t handle a lot of damage.

– Let him walk for a bit and he’ll summon a few skeletons to help him out. His range attack is also great, even though he can’t handle a lot of damage. Banshee (four gold) – What makes her great is her ability to possess any enemy troop, turning them into your own. If played correctly, this can give you an easy win.

– What makes her great is her ability to possess any enemy troop, turning them into your own. If played correctly, this can give you an easy win. Abomination (six gold) – This is a great tanky unit. Not only can it take a lot of damage, but it also has the Hook ability, which brings ranged units up front for easy kills.

– This is a great tanky unit. Not only can it take a lot of damage, but it also has the Hook ability, which brings ranged units up front for easy kills. Deep Breath (four gold) – Deep Breath is one of the best spells in the game. It just kills everything in its line of sight. Unfortunately, to get this one, you need to beat the campaign.

– Deep Breath is one of the best spells in the game. It just kills everything in its line of sight. Unfortunately, to get this one, you need to beat the campaign. Defias Bandits (one gold) – I didn’t like these guys at first, but after learning how to play them, they can be pretty deadly, especially for just one gold.

– I didn’t like these guys at first, but after learning how to play them, they can be pretty deadly, especially for just one gold. Worgen (three gold) – Just like the prowler, the Worgen hits hard, uses stealth, and can take a beating—a steal for only three gold.

– Just like the prowler, the Worgen hits hard, uses stealth, and can take a beating—a steal for only three gold. Warsong Raider (four gold) – Almost as good as the huntress, but she can only hit one unit. Great for tanking, too.

S-tier Troops in Warcraft Rumble

S.A.F.E. Pilot and Whelp Egg. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Huntress (five gold) – The huntress may be expensive, but she can take out an army on her own. Just put her behind a tank and watch her wreck things.

– The huntress may be expensive, but she can take out an army on her own. Just put her behind a tank and watch her wreck things. S.A.F.E. Pilot (three gold) – She crash-lands and damages everything and then has a ranged attack that’s pretty powerful — super useful in almost any situation.

– She crash-lands and damages everything and then has a ranged attack that’s pretty powerful — super useful in almost any situation. Harpies (three gold or four gold) – These fast and deadly units rip everything to pieces before you can blink. If you upgrade them, they can become even more deadly. There just isn’t a better air unit than them.

– These fast and deadly units rip everything to pieces before you can blink. If you upgrade them, they can become even more deadly. There just isn’t a better air unit than them. Quilboar (two gold) – The Quilboar can be summoned anywhere. He is super cheap, tanks, and hits hard. He is a must. Play him until he gets nerfed (and he probably will).

– The Quilboar can be summoned anywhere. He is super cheap, tanks, and hits hard. He is a must. Play him until he gets nerfed (and he probably will). Earth elemental (three gold) – For only three gold, you are getting one of the best tanks in the game. He does ignore enemy units, but you can summon him anywhere on the map?

– For only three gold, you are getting one of the best tanks in the game. He does ignore enemy units, but you can summon him anywhere on the map? Whelp Eggs (three gold) – When placed, they draw the enemy’s attention only to emerge as drake whelps and rain down massive damage. Extremely overpowered card and will probably get nerfed in the next patch.

And there you have it. For a list of the best leaders, check out our guide on Warcraft Rumble leader tier list. Have fun and enjoy Warcraft Rumble.