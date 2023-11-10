Blizzard released its mobile strategy game Warcraft Rumble on Nov. 3, and “Minis” are the figurine-like characters that you send out to assist you. However, what makes Minis in Rumble unique is that you can level yours up as you play.

Immediately following the release of the game, there were more than 65 Minis that players could collect and level up to create the ultimate composition of fighters, but you can’t level up your Minis indefinitely, as there is a level and experience cap to all Minis in Warcraft Rumble.

What is the maximum Mini level in Warcraft Rumble?

The Mini level cap in Warcraft Rumble is 20, according to Blizzard’s official website. Once a Mini hits level 20, they can no longer receive experience. However, bonus levels don’t count toward that cap. Blizzard notes bonus levels can potentially come from talents, rarity upgrades, or other means.

Players can level their Minis up by completing the game’s story progression. You can also level your Minis up by using coins in the G.R.I.D. shop. Players can earn coins to use in the shop by playing the game.

Alternatively, players can get XP Tomes that can be earned or purchased for real money. As is frequently the case with free-to-play mobile games, the fastest way to win the game is to open up your wallet and dish out some cash.

It might not feel as rewarding as slowly grinding out levels, but if you’re the type of person who’s impatient and wants the best things a game has to offer, there isn’t much stopping you from effectively paying to win in Warcraft Rumble.