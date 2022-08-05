Verified: Zellsis confirms he’s staying on Sentinels roster in 2023 VALORANT season

Flex player Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro will be a permanent fixture of the Sentinels VALORANT roster when the 2023 VCT season begins, according to Zellsis himself.

Following Sentinels debuts for both Zellsis and Counter-Strike star turned VALORANT rookie Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek at the NA Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), Zellsis told Dot Esports he will continue playing with Sentinels next year.

“I’m permanently with Sentinels now,” he confirmed post-match. He will be on the starting roster next year, assuming Sentinels acquires a partnered slot in the 2023 VCT Americas league.

Oh, you thought we were done?



We have acquired @Zellsis for the Sentinels Valorant roster pic.twitter.com/l5FC4SiMCU — Sentinels (@Sentinels) July 11, 2022

Zellsis was acquired from Version1 earlier this month ahead of Sentinels’ upcoming appearance in the LCQ. This move came just days after the stunning acquisition of superstar streamer Shroud. Zellsis’s status with Sentinels as a full-time member or just a stand-in was left undetermined, until now, with previous organization Version1 putting out a statement that he was joining Sentinels “for the remainder of the 2022 season.”

After his acqusition, Zellsis joined the rest of the Sentinels at boot camp in preparation for the LCQ, and told Dot it’s the most fun boot camp he’s ever attended and that he really enjoys playing with his new teammates.

Zellsis, Shroud, and the rest of Sentinels ultimately fell in their opening match at the NA LCQ to The Guard, capped off with an overtime loss on Icebox. Zellsis felt the team “should have beat them 2-0,” but also acknowledged Shroud played really well and that the current Sentinels roster is “still a two-week-old team.”

Sentinels’ next scheduled VALORANT match at the NA Last Chance Qualifier is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 at 6pm CT, in the lower bracket.