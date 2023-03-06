Why was VALORANT pro SicK arrested?

Professional VALORANT player for Sentinels Hunter “SicK” Mims was arrested on Saturday, March 4 in Texas, according to a report by Dot Esports’ journalist George Geddes.

Mims has spent the last couple of days in prison at the Collin County jail in Dallas, Texas, and hasn’t been released thus far. The 24-year-old made the switch from CS:GO to VALORANT in 2020 to play for Sentinels and is currently the sixth player on the North American team. He traveled to São Paulo, Brazil alongside the rest of his teammates for VCT LOCK//IN but didn’t play in the match against Fnatic as all of his teammates were fit to play.

The arrest of Mims has left many fans wondering what he has allegedly done after returning from Brazil that could cause his arrest. Here, you can find all the details we know about the Sentinels’ player arrest.

Why was VALORANT player SicK arrested?

Mims was arrested following an incident at a Ferrari car dealership in Texas, which was posted on his Twitter but has now been deleted. The pro refused to leave the car dealership after being requested to leave the premises, according to Dot Esports’ report.

The police were called to the car dealership and Mims was arrested for criminal trespassing, according to Collin County prison’s inmate entries. Mims was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor and is currently held on bond for $5,000. He could face a fine of up to $2,000 or a jail term of up to 180 days, according to The Law Office of Andrew Williams. You can see Mims’ mugshot below.

Screengrab via Collin County jail

Sources told Dot Esports Mims has been dealing with personal issues lately. He also struggled with mental health issues during 2022 and left Sentinels’ active lineup in May 2022 because he couldn’t compete due to poor health. Since then, Mims has been a backup player for Sentinels and has spent most of his time streaming on Twitch instead of playing professional matches.

Dot Esports contacted Sentinels after finding out that Mims had been arrested but didn’t get a response from the organization.

What does the future hold for VALORANT pro SicK after his arrest?

Mims is set to be temporarily suspended by Sentinels pending the completion of training following his release from jail. Sentinels is in talks with former OpTic Gaming star Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen to take Mims’ role as a substitute player for the VALORANT roster, according to a new report by Geddes.

Marved has been away from the professional scene since OpTic disbanded after not getting a franchised spot and became a free agent in December. Cloud9 recently considered Marved to replace yay but likely won’t meet his salary expectations.