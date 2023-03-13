Sentinels aims to bail SicK out of jail following arrest

He may be out soon.

North American organization Sentinels will attempt to bail former VALORANT substitute player Hunter “SicK” Mims out of jail over the next few days, Dot Esports understands.

Representatives for the organization are set to pay the bail, which was set at $5,000, to release him from jail and pay for Mims’ sister to fly out to Dallas, Texas, to visit him in person. Sentinels were cautious that Mims would be left alone if he was bailed out without family members nearby.

At time of writing, Mims has spent eight days in the Collin County jail following his arrest on March 4, as reported by Dot Esports. Mims was charged with criminal trespassing, which is a Class B Misdemeanor.

Mims had been experiencing personal issues and has struggled with mental health problems in the past.

Following the arrest, Sentinels handed Mims a temporary suspension from the VALORANT team, as reported by Dot Esports on March 6. Mims remains a part of the organization and will be required to complete training to return to the team.

Sentinels has signed former OpTic player Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen to its VALORANT roster following the suspension, as reported by Dot Esports today. Marved is set to replace Mims on the substitute bench and is not expected to start for the team.

Sentinels is set to compete in the Americas international league to kick off the 2023 VCT season. The team will face off against 100 Thieves in the opening match on April 1 at 2pm CT.