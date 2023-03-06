VALORANT player SicK arrested following incident at car dealership

He is yet to be released.

Sentinels substitute VALORANT player SicK was arrested on March 4 in Texas for criminal trespassing, according to the inmate entries by the Collin County jail.

SicK has spent two days in prison and has not been released at the time of publication. He was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor and held on bond for $5,000. He is currently being held at Collin County prison in Dallas, Texas.

He could face a fine of up to $2,000 or a jail term of up to 180 days, according to The Law Office of Andrew Williams.

SicK was arrested following an incident at a Ferrari car dealership, which he made public on his Twitter account. SicK refused to leave the dealership after an employee requested that he leave the premises, Dot Esports was told.

He confirmed that police were involved after he called the company “disrespectful.”

SicK is dealing with personal issues, according to sources. Several players, family members, and those close to the player have reached out to him. In public, former teammate ShahZam asked SicK to answer his calls.

SicK has struggled with mental health issues in the past. Last May, SicK was unable to compete with Sentinels due to poor health. Coach Rawkus was called up to play with the squad at the time.

In June, SicK later said that he was ready to compete again and continued to stream on his Twitch channel.

SicK was listed as the substitute player on Sentinels after the rostermania period last year. He hasn’t played professionally since last May.

Dot Esports has reached out to Sentinels for comment.