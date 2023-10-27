When does Iso release in VALORANT? Confirmed release date and details

The sixth duelist is coming out only weeks after his reveal.

A purple duelist is coming to VALORANT, with a unique kit all focused on how good the player’s aim is. We’re set to see a new duelist for the first time since Neon in January 2022, and fans are asking: When does Iso come out in VALORANT?

Iso was revealed to be VALORANT’s 23rd agent on Oct. 19, and the first new duelist in over a year and a half. Since then, Riot Games has released four agents: Two initiators (Fade and Gekko), a sentinel (Deadlock), and a controller (Harbor).

Considering how popular the role of duelist is in ranked play, it was about time for a new duelist to come by and annoy both enemies and teammates alike, but also to shake up future metas of the game. Thankfully, he’s arriving quickly after his reveal.

When does Iso become playable in VALORANT?

Iso, the newest VALORANT agent. Image via Riot Games

Iso will become available for players as soon as Episode Seven, Act Three begins on Oct. 31, on Halloween. Players who are either excited for the new battle pass or are trying to complete their current one before the next act begins are all keeping their eyes on the 31st, and now Iso fans are doing so as well.

Not only is a new duelist an exciting addition to the game, but his ultimate has already sparked a ton of discussion around the VALORANT community, with plenty of people considering him a more viable version of Reyna: A relatively immobile duelist who has a lot of sustainability and focuses on one-versus-one fights and good aim.

How expensive is Iso in VALORANT?

Iso will cost either 1,000 VALORANT points or 8,000 Kingdom Credits. With the new agent unlock system, players can still either use Kingdom Credits they’ve earned from daily and weekly challenges or just buy the agent instantly by purchasing VALORANT points. Like any other agent, Iso costs $10 USD, or however much 1,000 VP costs in your respective region.

While it will take time for players to afford either the time or currency to unlock Iso, the Xbox Game Pass continues to be an easy way for avid players to get access to new agents instantly on their release.

Just make sure to link your Microsoft account to your Riot Games account, and the next time you log into VALORANT, you’ll have access to all agents including new releases. As long as you keep that subscription up, Iso will be available for you.

