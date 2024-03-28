When can Clove use their revive ultimate ability in VALORANT?

Ever since Clove was released, there’s been some confusion among the VALORANT community around their powerful ultimate ability and when they can resurrect themselves on the battlefield.

Clove’s unique controller kit brings a fresh new perspective to the role, especially with smokes they can use while dead, a throwable decay, and a quick movement speed boost and temporary heal. But looking at their ultimate ability, Not Dead Yet, there have been a few question marks around when it can be used during a round.

Not Dead Yet allows Clove to revive almost immediately when they’re killed, while also having a chance to reposition and return to the fight. They will, however, need to get an assist or kill during the duration of the revive to stay alive, or else they drop dead for good.

It’s a strong ability that allows for more aggressive play, but it’s important to know when the revive isn’t even allowed in the first place before you fall flat in a clutch situation.

When to use Clove’s ultimate ability in VALORANT

Simply put, if Clove’s death would normally end the round, then they cannot use their ultimate ability. They can only use their ultimate ability if the game will continue after their death, such as dying with multiple teammates alive, or the defending team still needs to defuse the Spike and Clove is an attacker.

To make things simpler, this is a list of situations that should help break down when Clove can use Not Dead Yet in a game of VALORANT.

If Clove is defending and they die as the last alive, the round ends and they cannot ult .

. If Clove is defending, the Spike is down, and they die as the last alive, the round ends and they cannot ult .

. If Clove is attacking, the Spike isn’t down, and they die as the last alive, the round ends and they cannot ult .

. If Clove is attacking, the Spike is planted, and they die as the last alive, the round does not end since defenders must defuse. In this situation, Clove can use their ultimate ability and revive.

As a defender, Clove can’t revive themself as the final member of their team if they die in any circumstance. The only situation in which Clove can revive themself as the final member of their team is on defense when the Spike is already planted. If Clove has any other teammates alive, they should be able to resurrect themselves and fight on.

