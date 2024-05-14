VCT Masters Madrid stage
Photo by Adela Sznajder/Riot Games
Category:
Valorant

VCT Masters Shanghai 2024: VALORANT scores and schedule

Aim specialists and tactical masterminds collide.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: May 14, 2024

After another action-packed split in the global VALORANT competitive scene, the 12 best teams in the world are finally colliding once again at VCT Masters Shanghai 2024.

For the first time in VALORANT history, Riot Games is hosting a major international S-tier event in China as Shanghai welcomes some of the top talent from around the globe. From tournament favorites to dark horses and every team in between, there’s a squad for any fan who will be watching the festivities when the tournament takes place from Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, June 9.

Although America’s defending Masters Madrid champions aren’t heading over to Shanghai, 100 Thieves, G2 Esports, and Leviatán will be attending in their place as the region’s representatives. They’ll need to fight against dominant challengers like Fnatic, Paper Rex, Edward Gaming, and Gen.G as the rest of the world collides in an attempt at glory.

How to watch VCT Masters Shanghai 2024

Sentinels celebrating after winning the VCT Americas Kickoff.
Sentinels won’t be around to defend their throne. Photo via Sentinels

Fans can watch the official Masters Shanghai broadcast on Riot Games’ VALORANT channels on Twitch and YouTube. There are also several broadcasts in other languages, along with a plethora of popular content creators who have been invited to co-stream the event so you can enjoy the festivities however you wish.

VCT Masters Shanghai 2024 format and teams

Similar to Masters Madrid, the teams in Shanghai will be placed into an exciting Swiss stage to start the tournament that concludes with a riveting double-elimination bracket stage to decide a champion.

To kick things off, every first-place team from each major VCT region will be given a bye into the playoff stage, while the rest of the squads will need to fight through the Swiss stage. These teams will be drawn into matchups from May 23 to 27 and are tasked with getting two series victories before suffering two series losses. Each match will be a best-of-three, and teams with the same record after each round will face off against each other until four teams remain.

Those four teams from the Swiss stage will move into the bracket stage, where they’ll face the top teams from Americas, China, Pacific, and EMEA. Eight teams will enter, but only one will come out victorious.

Here are all of the teams attending VCT Masters Shanghai 2024:

VCT AmericasVCT EMEAVCT ChinaVCT Pacific
1. 100 Thieves1. Fnatic1. EDward Gaming1. Paper Rex
2. G2 Esports2. Team Heretics2. FunPlus Phoenix2. Gen.G
3. Leviatán3. FUT Esports3. Dragon Ranger Gaming3. T1

VCT Masters Shanghai 2024 schedule and scores

Swiss stage

VCT Masters Shanghai Swiss Stage schedule
The event’s schedule from May 23 to 27. Image via Riot Games

Thursday, May 23 – Round one

  • 3am CT: G2 Esports vs. T1
  • 6am CT: Team Heretics vs. Dragon Ranger Gaming

Friday, May 24 – Round one

  • 3am CT: Gen.G vs. Leviatán
  • 6am CT: FunPlus Phoenix vs. FUT Esports

Saturday, May 25 – Round two – High Matches

  • 3am CT: TBD vs. TBD
  • 6am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, May 26 – Round two- Low Matches

  • 3am CT: TBD vs. TBD
  • 6am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, May 27

  • 3am CT: TBD vs. TBD
  • 6am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Playoffs stage

VCT Masters Shanghai playoffs schedule
The tournament’s schedule from May 30 to June 9. Image via Riot Games

Wednesday, May 30 – Round one

  • 3am CT: TBD vs. TBD
  • 6am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, May 31 – Round one

  • 3am CT: TBD vs. TBD
  • 6am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, June 1 – Round one – Lower bracket

  • 3am CT: TBD vs. TBD
  • 6am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, June 2 – Round two – Upper bracket

  • 3am CT: TBD vs. TBD
  • 6am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, June 3 – Round two – Lower bracket

  • 3am CT: TBD vs. TBD
  • 6am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, June 7

  • 2am CT: TBD vs. TBD (Upper finals)
  • 5am CT: TBD vs. TBD (Lower semifinals)

Saturday, June 8

  • 2am CT: TBD vs. TBD (Lower finals)

Sunday, June 9

  • 2am CT: TBD vs. TBD (Finals)
