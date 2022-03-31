VCT Masters Reykjavík 2022: VALORANT scores, schedule, and brackets

The first stage of the 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour is all set to conclude at the first international event of the year at VCT Masters Reykjavík.

Upon the VCT’s return to Reykjavík after a year, eight of the 12 competing teams will meet in a two-group group stage, with the top two teams from each group moving on to join the four top seeds out of NA, EMEA, APAC, and Brazil/LATAM. The Guard, G2, Paper Rex, and one of LOUD or KRU will await the group stage teams in the double-elimination playoff bracket.

The 12 teams are fighting for a yet-to-be-determined prize pool and a maximum of 750 VCT circuit points that will go toward qualification for VCT Champions at the end of the year.

Participating teams

Screengrab via Liquipedia

The 12 teams have been determined by their placement in their respective regional VCT Challengers events.

EMEA: G2 Esports, Fnatic, Team Liquid*

North America: The Guard, OpTic Gaming

APAC: Paper Rex, XERXIA

Korea: DRX VS

Japan: ZETA DIVISION

Brazil: LOUD

Latin America: KRÜ Esports

Winner of LATAM vs. Brazil Playoff: Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Leviatán

*FunPlus Phoenix, the EMEA Challengers One winners, will not attend Masters Reykjavík due to travel and COVID restrictions. Team Liquid, who finished fourth in EMEA, has been invited to take their spot.

Groups

The following eight teams will be divided into two groups of four: Fnatic, Liquid, OpTic, XERXIA, DRX VS, ZETA DIVISION, the winner of NiP vs. Leviatán, and the top-seeded team from the region that loses the match between NiP vs. Leviatán.

If NiP win, they advance to the group stage of Masters and LOUD get a bye to the playoffs.

If Leviatán win, they advance to the group stage of Masters and KRÜ Esports get a bye to the playoffs.

Each group is a GSL-style group, serving as its own smaller double-elimination bracket. The first two teams to win two matches will move on to the playoffs, and the first two teams to lose two matches will be eliminated.

Schedule and scores

The event begins on April 10 and ends on April 24.

The official schedule for the event has not been released yet. Official match times and results will be added here when they become available.