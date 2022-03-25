All teams who have qualified for 2022 VCT Masters Reykjavík

The first international VALORANT LAN of 2022 is right around the corner, with VCT Masters Reykjavík kicking off on April 10. The 12 best teams competing in VCT Challengers One events around the world will travel to Iceland to take part in a two-week long event to crown the next international winner.

In a stunning turn of events, all three previous international event winners in Sentinels, Gambit (playing under the M3 Champions name), and VCT Champions Acend will not attend Reykjavík this year, as all three fell short in their respective Challengers stages.

Here’s where each of the 12 teams will come from:

EMEA Challengers One: First place

Challengers One: First place EMEA Challengers One: Second place

Challengers One: Second place EMEA Challengers One: Third place

Challengers One: Third place NA Challengers One: First place

Challengers One: First place NA Challengers One: Second place

Challengers One: Second place APAC Challengers One: First place

Challengers One: First place APAC Challengers One: Second place

Challengers One: Second place Brazil Challengers One: First place

Challengers One: First place LATAM Challengers One: First place

Challengers One: First place Japan Challengers One: First place

Challengers One: First place LATAM vs. Brazil Playoff winner

The second-place teams from Brazil and LATAM will face off in a single best-of-five playoff to determine the 12th and final participant at Masters Reykjavík.

Here are the teams locked in for Masters Reykjavík.

Fnatic

Fnatic look like the best team in Europe right now and might have a case to be considered the best in the world. The team signed Andrey “BraveAF” Gorchakov in January, and the Sova main from Russia has provided a spark of energy since, going undefeated alongside Fnatic through the EMEA Challengers One group stage and through playoffs so far.

WHAT DID THIS MAN @OfficialBoaster HAVE FOR BREAKFAST?! pic.twitter.com/CUWAPM0l4K — VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_emea) March 23, 2022

Boaster’s boys defeated M3C (aka Gambit) in a grueling playoff series, needing 10 overtime periods to close out the series on Split and secure their trip to Iceland. Both Derke and Mistic have been tremendous for Fnatic en route to qualifying.

FunPlus Phoenix

FPX have risen up to the take the mantle of top CIS team away from the M3C roster, defeating both M3C and Na’Vi during the EMEA Challengers One group stage to ensure a playoff bye.

Even faced with having to sub in Kamil “baddyG” Graniczka for IGL Kirill “ANGE1” Karasiow, FPX won comfortably against Liquid without ANGE1’s veteran presence, securing their spot in Reykjavík.